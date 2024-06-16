Model Railway Exhibition 2024: Best photos from Yorkshire railway event that showcases some of the most intricate model railways and locomotives

The Model Railway Exhibition returned to Middleton Railway this weekend - here are some of the best photos showing life-like miniature railways.

The model railways are set against the backdrop of Engine House at Middleton Railway and visitors were able to drive a full-size locomotive as part of the event.

There were a variety of model railway layouts on display including Colinton (P4), Knaresborough (4mm), Oxford East (OO and 009), Millfield Yard (N), Saltaire (T) and Minimis (EM).

These are the highlights from the event.

Graham Warren, Secretary of the Harrogate Model Railway Group, with his layout of The Knaresborough Viaduct over River Nidd with pleasure boaters below. Photo: James Hardisty

Alistair Dickson, of Wetherby, a member of the Harrogate Model Railway Group worked on a 00 gauge layout titled Colinton. Photo: James Hardisty

David Smith, a member of the Keighley Model Railway Club kept a close eye on one of their locomotives as it headed towards a tunnel on their '0 gauge' - Pucklechurch layout, based near Bristol. Photo: James Hardisty

Peter Morley, of Leeds, with his son Tommy, aged 8, and their 00 & 009 gauge layout titled 'Oxford East' fictional scene in North Wales. Photo: James Hardisty

