The model railways are set against the backdrop of Engine House at Middleton Railway and visitors were able to drive a full-size locomotive as part of the event.
There were a variety of model railway layouts on display including Colinton (P4), Knaresborough (4mm), Oxford East (OO and 009), Millfield Yard (N), Saltaire (T) and Minimis (EM).
These are the highlights from the event.
Graham Warren, Secretary of the Harrogate Model Railway Group, with his layout of The Knaresborough Viaduct over River Nidd with pleasure boaters below. Photo: James Hardisty
Alistair Dickson, of Wetherby, a member of the Harrogate Model Railway Group worked on a 00 gauge layout titled Colinton. Photo: James Hardisty
David Smith, a member of the Keighley Model Railway Club kept a close eye on one of their locomotives as it headed towards a tunnel on their '0 gauge' - Pucklechurch layout, based near Bristol. Photo: James Hardisty
Peter Morley, of Leeds, with his son Tommy, aged 8, and their 00 & 009 gauge layout titled 'Oxford East' fictional scene in North Wales. Photo: James Hardisty
