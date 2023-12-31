All Sections
New Year's Eve events in Yorkshire 2023: Where can I celebrate NYE leading up to the countdown including fireworks displays?

There are many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire - here are some upcoming events to see in the new year with fireworks displays leading up to the big countdown.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 27th Dec 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2023, 10:19 GMT
 Comment

New Year’s Eve is around the corner and a variety of venues in Yorkshire will be hosting events to celebrate the new year in style.

The events include dancing, live music, comedy shows, food, drinks, a celebrity guest and fireworks displays.

We’ve picked out our top things to do in Yorkshire leading up to the countdown to 2024.

Fireworks display. (Pic credit: Daniel Berehulak / Getty mages)Fireworks display. (Pic credit: Daniel Berehulak / Getty mages)
Fireworks display. (Pic credit: Daniel Berehulak / Getty mages)

New Year’s Eve events in Yorkshire 2023

New Year’s Eve in the Market Square

Date: From December 31, 2023 9pm to January 1, 2024 12am

Address: Ripon Market Square, Ripon, HG4 1BW.

What’s on: There will be live music and celebrations from 9pm to midnight.

New Years Eve Corp Sheffield

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 10.30pm to January 1, 2024 at 3am

Address: Corporation Sheffield, 2 Milton Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JU.

What’s on: There will be a huge party followed by a firework display at midnight.

NYE Party 2023

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 5pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: The Rooftop at East Parade, 10-12 Park Cross Street, East Parade, Leeds, LS1 2BH.

What’s on: A rooftop party overlooking the city where guests can enjoy the views and fireworks. There will be a DJ and entertainment.

New Years Eve 2023 - Comedy Lounge

Date: December 31, 2023 at 7pm

Address: Comedy Lounge, 112-116 George Street , Kingston upon Hull, HU1 3AA.

What’s on: Doors open at 7pm and entertainment begins at 8pm with three comedians. Each guest gets a buffet and a glass of bubbly at midnight with their tickets.

The Shine New Years Eve Party

Date: December 31, 2023 at 6pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: Haworth Park Function Room, Dawson Drive, Hull, HU6 7DY.

What’s on: There will be music, the band The Shine will be on stage, as well as dancing and a fireworks display.

York's New Year’s Eve Ball

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 7pm to January 1, 2024 at 1am

Address: Assembly Rooms, York, YO1 8QG.

What’s on: The event will include elegant food, a variety of wines, live music as well as a game of croquet.

Fizz and Fireworks - New Year's Eve

Date: December 31, 2023 from 7.30pm

Address: Devonshire Arms Hotel, Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.

What’s on: A six-course tasting menu, live music and a fireworks display. Each guest will be offered a glass of Artelium English sparkling wine and canapes, a jazz band will perform and roulette and blackjack tables.

New Year's Eve House Party with Denise Van Outen

Date: December 31, 2023 at 8pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: Rudding Park, Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH.

What’s on: The House Party will include a large firework display, champagne and cocktail bars, dancing, food, celebrity DJ Denise Van Outen, bongo beats and smooth saxophone grooves and old-school 90s dance tunes.

New Year's Eve at Weetwood Hall

Date: December 31, 2023 at 7pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: Weetwood Hall Estate, Otley Road, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS.

What’s on: A six-course dinner, dancing, a glass of Veuve Cliquot on arrival with canapes, live entertainment, a DJ and fireworks.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Dance

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 7pm to 11pm

Address: The Bridge Hotel and Spa Walshford, Walshford, Wetherby, LS22 5HS.

What’s on: A black and white gala with a seven-course gourmet dinner, dancing to the resident DJ, a countdown with Big Ben at midnight, champagne cocktail and canape reception in the Byron room.

