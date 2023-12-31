New Year's Eve events in Yorkshire 2023: Where can I celebrate NYE leading up to the countdown including fireworks displays?
New Year’s Eve is around the corner and a variety of venues in Yorkshire will be hosting events to celebrate the new year in style.
The events include dancing, live music, comedy shows, food, drinks, a celebrity guest and fireworks displays.
We’ve picked out our top things to do in Yorkshire leading up to the countdown to 2024.
New Year’s Eve events in Yorkshire 2023
New Year’s Eve in the Market Square
Date: From December 31, 2023 9pm to January 1, 2024 12am
Address: Ripon Market Square, Ripon, HG4 1BW.
What’s on: There will be live music and celebrations from 9pm to midnight.
New Years Eve Corp Sheffield
Date: From December 31, 2023 at 10.30pm to January 1, 2024 at 3am
Address: Corporation Sheffield, 2 Milton Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JU.
What’s on: There will be a huge party followed by a firework display at midnight.
NYE Party 2023
Date: From December 31, 2023 at 5pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am
Address: The Rooftop at East Parade, 10-12 Park Cross Street, East Parade, Leeds, LS1 2BH.
What’s on: A rooftop party overlooking the city where guests can enjoy the views and fireworks. There will be a DJ and entertainment.
New Years Eve 2023 - Comedy Lounge
Date: December 31, 2023 at 7pm
Address: Comedy Lounge, 112-116 George Street , Kingston upon Hull, HU1 3AA.
What’s on: Doors open at 7pm and entertainment begins at 8pm with three comedians. Each guest gets a buffet and a glass of bubbly at midnight with their tickets.
The Shine New Years Eve Party
Date: December 31, 2023 at 6pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am
Address: Haworth Park Function Room, Dawson Drive, Hull, HU6 7DY.
What’s on: There will be music, the band The Shine will be on stage, as well as dancing and a fireworks display.
York's New Year’s Eve Ball
Date: From December 31, 2023 at 7pm to January 1, 2024 at 1am
Address: Assembly Rooms, York, YO1 8QG.
What’s on: The event will include elegant food, a variety of wines, live music as well as a game of croquet.
Fizz and Fireworks - New Year's Eve
Date: December 31, 2023 from 7.30pm
Address: Devonshire Arms Hotel, Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.
What’s on: A six-course tasting menu, live music and a fireworks display. Each guest will be offered a glass of Artelium English sparkling wine and canapes, a jazz band will perform and roulette and blackjack tables.
New Year's Eve House Party with Denise Van Outen
Date: December 31, 2023 at 8pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am
Address: Rudding Park, Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH.
What’s on: The House Party will include a large firework display, champagne and cocktail bars, dancing, food, celebrity DJ Denise Van Outen, bongo beats and smooth saxophone grooves and old-school 90s dance tunes.
New Year's Eve at Weetwood Hall
Date: December 31, 2023 at 7pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am
Address: Weetwood Hall Estate, Otley Road, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS.
What’s on: A six-course dinner, dancing, a glass of Veuve Cliquot on arrival with canapes, live entertainment, a DJ and fireworks.
New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Dance
Date: From December 31, 2023 at 7pm to 11pm
Address: The Bridge Hotel and Spa Walshford, Walshford, Wetherby, LS22 5HS.
What’s on: A black and white gala with a seven-course gourmet dinner, dancing to the resident DJ, a countdown with Big Ben at midnight, champagne cocktail and canape reception in the Byron room.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.