The North Yorkshire Moors Railway annual steam gala event returns where visitors will get to travel on steam trains through Pickering, Levisham, Goathland, Grosmont and Whitby.

During the 2024 Annual Steam Gala showcases up to 11 locomotives in steam at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).

Visitors will get to travel on special guest locomotives and home-fleet engines throughout the four-day event which takes place from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The intensive timetable, with evenings running on both Friday and Saturday, will allow you to hop-on and hop-off all day to enjoy the picturesque route with stops at Pickering, Levisham, Newtondale Halt (available by request), Goathland, Grosmont, and Whitby stations.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway 50th Anniversary Steam Gala. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The visiting locomotives are: No. 34028 Eddystone, No. 2253 Omaha and No. 4953 Pitchford Hall.

Eddystone was built at Brighton Works in 1946 and the locomotive went straight into traffic from Ramsgate.

Omaha was designed by the US Army Transport Corps and constructed by Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1943.

Pitchford Hall is a GWR 4900 ‘Hall’ Class locomotive designed by Charles Collett, with 259 built in total.

NYMR announced that No. 4079 Pendennis Castle will no longer be attending the annual steam gala as a guest locomotive following a recent announcement by Didcot Railway Centre.

A spokesperson from Didcot Railway Centre said: “During the summer operation here at Didcot, we have noticed some issues with possible boiler water carry over into the cylinders of Great Western Society owned steam locomotive 4079, Pendennis Castle.

“These issues were kept under strict observation, pending the end of the August operating season at Didcot after which work could then be carried out.

“Having completed some initial investigative work into what the issues may be, a number of concerns have been highlighted.

“Due to the nature of the investigations and work needed, the society has sadly taken the decision to withdraw the engine from service on a temporary basis.

“This unfortunately means Pendennis will not now be available to operate at Didcot or go on hire to other preserved railways until these assessments and work has been completed.

“We know that this will be a disappointment to those who were expecting to see the engine operate in the near future, but we do need to prioritise the maintenance of this important historic engine for use and enjoyment for many years to come.”

CEO of NYMR, Laura Strangeway, said: “We're obviously really disappointed but sympathise with Didcot Railway Centre - unfortunately, these things happen.

“We are actively looking for a standout replacement and will keep people informed of the updated line-up.

“We are still extremely excited for the upcoming Annual Steam Gala and can’t wait to welcome the rest of the guest locomotives, joining our home-fleet.”