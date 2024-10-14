The North Yorkshire Water Park is hosting a variety of Halloween themed activities including pumpkin picking and carving, archery and axe throwing sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough’s popular adventure theme park, North Yorkshire Water Park, has a lineup of activities in store for families this half term ahead of Halloween.

There will be a brand-new pumpkin carving activity, a pumpkin trail around the lake as well as Halloween themed archery and axe throwing sessions in the new Adventure Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events will be available to book from Saturday, October 26, 2024 and running through until Sunday, November 3, 2024. Children aged four to 16 can join the daily Pumpkin Carving sessions held at 10am and 2pm every day.

Halloween themed axe throwing. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Water Park)

The new and interactive workshops will allow children to pick their own pumpkins in Adventure Wood before carving them in the specially decorated bushcraft area. The sessions cost £10 per child, which includes a pumpkin, and £5 for adults, with additional pumpkins available for an extra £5 for those that really want to harness the Halloween spirit.

For those who want to get into the spooky spirit and challenge their aim, the water park will also be hosting Halloween themed archery and axe throwing sessions and visitors can try shooting arrows at spider web targets or even throw axes at pumpkins, adding an extra element of spooky excitement to the festivities.

North Yorkshire Water Park is also hosting a free Pumpkin Trail around the lake where families can take a stroll around the scenic water’s edge whilst keeping an eye out for hidden pumpkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, you can head to the cafe to submit your count and enter a prize draw and this family-friendly activity is a great way to enjoy the fresh autumn air whilst hunting for spooky surprise guests.

Children picking pumpkins. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Water Park)

The cafe will also be serving some fresh pumpkin soup and a variety of Halloween-themed treats and for those who visit on a Sunday can enjoy the newly launched Sunday Carvery, where you can enjoy a hearty roast dinner with all the trimmings.

General manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, Gareth Davies, said: “We’re delighted that Halloween has fallen perfectly with the half-terms holidays this year as it’s allowed us to get creative and offer even more activities for families and friends to enjoy.

“We love coming up with new ways to provide unique adventures and we’re really looking forward to hosting these half-term Halloween events for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad