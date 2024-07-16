Pontefract in West Yorkshire is where liquorice was first used as a sweet in modern history and Pontefract cakes were originally made there.

The sweet name is often referred to as ‘Spanish’ in Cumbria, County Durham, Yorkshire and Lancashire allegedly because the Spanish monks used to grow liquorice root at Rievaulx Abbey near Thirsk.

The town’s two liquorice factories are owned by Haribo and Valeo Confectionery (formerly Tangerine).

The festival has been running for more than 20 years and offers something for everyone including street food and an opportunity to explore the specialty market with many stalls selling liquorice-themed products.

Dancers for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival parade made their way around the War Memorial in the centre of Pontefract, just one of the many acts entertaining the crowds at this year's festival.

Imogen Bowley, AKA 'Chef Imogen' aged 7, of Farsley, Leeds, with one of the many performers Louise Liquorice whilst attending this year's Pontefract Liquorice Festival.

Haribo's iconic Goldbear reacting with the public.