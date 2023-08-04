We have compiled a list of items to bring, not to bring and those that are banned from Reading and Leeds Festival this year.

What is considered to be the UK's biggest weekend of music, Leeds Festival will take place at Bramham Park, Leeds from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2023. Some of the biggest acts performing at the festival including Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, Becky Hill, Foals, The 1975 and Imagine Dragons.

The three-day event also features late-night programming, a newly expanded eco-campsite and a silent disco headlined by SIGMA. Festival organisers have released a guide to the festival including essential top tips to make the most of your experience.

First tip: pop-up tents “just aren’t worth it”, as they will leave all you and your belongings wet the next day, so it is important to bring a high quality tent with a rating of above HH1500 to stay warm and dry and take it back home with you. Other tips include: investing in proper boots instead of cheap wellies for comfort and durability, stay informed about banned items (listed below), be prepared for thorough searches and cooperate with security requests for everyone’s safety and bring valid ID.

Festival-goers leaving Bramham Park at the end of the Leeds Festival last year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

What to bring to Leeds Festival 2023

1 - Festival ticket

2 - Bank cards and cash

3 - Decent quality tent that you can use again

The festival will return to Bramham Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

4 - Decent quality sleeping bag that draws moisture away to prevent waking up sweaty

5 - Self-inflating roll mat

6 - A proper rucksack

7 - Reusable water bottles

It was packed at the festival last year. (Pic credit: Mark Bickerdike)

8 - A sturdy trolley

9 - Decent camping chair

10 - ID/proof of age

11 - Walking boots/wellies

12 - Thick socks

13 - Flip-flops/sandals

14 - One change of underwear per day

15 - Trousers with pockets

16 - Shorts with pockets

17 - Bum bag or money belt

18 - Waterproof coat

19 - Jumpers and hoodies

20 - T-shirts and tops

21 - A hat

22 - Bikini top and bottom

23 - Sunglasses

24 - Decent quality power bank with capacity of more than 20,000mAh

25 - Smartphone or spare phone

26 - Torch and/or lantern

27 - Biscuits and cereal bars

28 - Alcohol

29 - Something to keep things cold in

30 - Stove or kettle

31 - Tea and coffee

32 - Washable flannel

33 - Suncream

34 - Toothbrush and toothpaste

35 - Toilet roll

36 - Deodorant

37 - Hand sanitiser

38 - Dry shampoo or waterless washing kit

39 - Towel

40 - Condoms

41 - First aid kit/plasters

42 - Rennies

43 - Medicine

44 - Duct tape

45 - Carrier bags

46 - Blankets

47 - Earplugs

48 - Eye mask

49 - Something to use as a pillow

What not to bring to Leeds Festival 2023

1 - Anything you can’t take home again

2 - Gazebos

3 - Non-biodegradable glitter

4 - Disposable wipes - even biodegradable ones

5 - Single-use plastic, such as glow sticks

6 - No glass of any kind

7 - Drones

8 - Laser pens

Banned/prohibited items from Leeds Festival 2023

1 - Aerosols over 250ml (campsite and arena)

2 - Air horns/megaphones (campsite and arena)

3 - Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ only before 6pm on Sunday evening (banned from arena)

4 - All gas canisters of any size, including nitrous oxide (campsite and arena)

5 - Animals, other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs (campsite and arena)

6 - Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos (campsite and arena)

7 - Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person (campsite and arena)

8 - Audio Recorders (banned from arena)

9 - Bags larger than A4 size (banned from arena)

10 - Blow torches (campsite and arena)

11 - Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only) Leatherman style multi tools are not permitted (banned from arena)

12 - Cans (banned from arena)

13 - Catapults (banned from arena)

14 - Chairs/Stools/Inflatable Loungers (banned from arena)

15 - Chinese/Sky lanterns/Paper Lanterns (campsite and arena)

16 - Clothing/Garments/Items which promote Cultural Appropriation (campsite and arena)

17 - Cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove/hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves (banned from arena)

18 - Disposable BBQs (campsite and arena)

19 - Disposable vapes. Note: refillable vapes are permitted (campsite and arena)

20 - Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena (banned from arena)

21 - Drones and other flying devices (campsite and arena)

22 - Excessive amounts of food, i.e. more than for personal consumption (campsite and arena)

23 - Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares (campsite and arena)

24 - Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans (banned from arena)

25 - Flags (banned from arena)

26 - Gazebos (banned from arena)

27 - Generators, unless in campervan (campsite and arena)

28 - Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml. Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted (campsite and arena)

29 - Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide (campsite and arena)

30 - Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS, including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers/CO2 dispensers (campsite and arena)

31 - Petrol Burner (campsite and arena)

32 - Portable laser equipment and pens (campsite and arena)

33 - Selfie Sticks (banned from arena)

34 - Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites) (banned from arena)

35 - Spray Cans (campsite and arena)

36 - Umbrellas including Golf Umbrellas (banned from arena)

37 - Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie talkies (campsite and arena)