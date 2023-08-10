The historic farming event Ripley Show returns to Yorkshire this weekend - here is what visitors can expect.

The traditional agricultural and horticultural show was first held in 1849 and is located at Ripley Castle Park, permission granted by Sir Thomas Ingilby.

A traditional day out for the whole family, the event will include trade stands, a craft marquee, children’s rides, a local dog show, dog agility show, gun dog competition and sheep dog trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheep Show will return along with ferret racing and Aldabra Giant Tortoises and for gardening enthusiasts, there will be a gardening demonstration and horticultural classes as well as Women’s Institute demonstrations. Local bakers and handcrafts have also entered various competitions and will be judged on the day.

Sheep show competitors at the event. (Pic credit: Ripley Show)

New to the show are donkey classes and the main ring attractions include the Northern Shetland Pony Racing Team along with the terrier racing.

The show has a new chairman this year is Harriet Shepherd, a new vice chairman, Chris Smith, and new trade stand secretaries.

“I’m really thankful to have the opportunity to be Chair of such a fantastic Show,” Ms Shepherd told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather is thankfully looking like it will be kind to us, and Visitors can expect a jam-packed and fun day out.

The event takes place at Ripley Castle. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“The Shetland Pony racing in our main ring is something I am really looking forward to watching, and also seeing how donkeys are shown in our new classes will be a first for me!”

The event will take place on Sunday, August 13, 2023 and gates will open from 8.30am/9am.

Admission tickets can be booked on the Ripley Show website prior to midnight on Friday, August 11; adult tickets are £12, child (5-16) tickets are £5.50 and under 5s are free. A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) is £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries in the sheep and heavy horse classes are set to be particularly strong this year.

Schedule of Ripley Show 2023

Below is a list of activities and their timings. Time are subject to change.

Equitation/Hunters (Ring 1) - 8.30am

Riding and Turnout (Ring 2) - 8.30am

Mountain and Moorland (Ring 3) - 8.30am

Unaffiliated Riding Classes (Ring 4) - 8.30am

All tented classes closed for judging - 10am

Sheep judging (far side of Lake) - 10am

Local Pony (Ring 2) - 10.30am

Coloured Horses (Ring 3) - 10.30am

Cattle Judging (Cattle Ring) - 10.30am

Heavy Horses (Ring 1) - 11.15am

Gun Dog Retrieve (Gun Dog Area) - 11.30am

Pony Club (Ring 4) - 11.30am

Sheep Dog Trials (far side of Lake) - 11.30am

Dog Agility (Dog Ring) - 12pm

Children’s Fancy Dress (Rings 2 and 3) - 12pm

Driving Classes (Rings 2 and 3) - 12.45pm

Donkey Classes (Ring 5) - 1pm

Young Handlers - Sheep (far side of Lake) - 1.15pm

Companion Dog Show (Top Dog Ring) - 1.30pm

Sheep Interbreed Championship followed by Sheep Prize Giving (far side of Lake) - 2.15pm

Final of the Gun Dog Retrieve (Gun Dog Area) - 4.45pm

Main Ring from 1.30pm

Northern Shetland Pony Racing

Terrier Racing

Hound Parade

Heavy Horse Turnout

Grand Parade and Prize Giving

Parade of Vintage Machinery, Tractors and Classic Cars

Northern Shetland Pony Racing

Far side of the Lake

Sheep Shows - approximately from 11.30am - 1.30pm - 3pm