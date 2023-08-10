The traditional agricultural and horticultural show was first held in 1849 and is located at Ripley Castle Park, permission granted by Sir Thomas Ingilby.
A traditional day out for the whole family, the event will include trade stands, a craft marquee, children’s rides, a local dog show, dog agility show, gun dog competition and sheep dog trials.
The Sheep Show will return along with ferret racing and Aldabra Giant Tortoises and for gardening enthusiasts, there will be a gardening demonstration and horticultural classes as well as Women’s Institute demonstrations. Local bakers and handcrafts have also entered various competitions and will be judged on the day.
New to the show are donkey classes and the main ring attractions include the Northern Shetland Pony Racing Team along with the terrier racing.
The show has a new chairman this year is Harriet Shepherd, a new vice chairman, Chris Smith, and new trade stand secretaries.
“I’m really thankful to have the opportunity to be Chair of such a fantastic Show,” Ms Shepherd told The Yorkshire Post.
“The weather is thankfully looking like it will be kind to us, and Visitors can expect a jam-packed and fun day out.
“The Shetland Pony racing in our main ring is something I am really looking forward to watching, and also seeing how donkeys are shown in our new classes will be a first for me!”
The event will take place on Sunday, August 13, 2023 and gates will open from 8.30am/9am.
Admission tickets can be booked on the Ripley Show website prior to midnight on Friday, August 11; adult tickets are £12, child (5-16) tickets are £5.50 and under 5s are free. A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) is £30.
Entries in the sheep and heavy horse classes are set to be particularly strong this year.
Schedule of Ripley Show 2023
Below is a list of activities and their timings. Time are subject to change.
Equitation/Hunters (Ring 1) - 8.30am
Riding and Turnout (Ring 2) - 8.30am
Mountain and Moorland (Ring 3) - 8.30am
Unaffiliated Riding Classes (Ring 4) - 8.30am
All tented classes closed for judging - 10am
Sheep judging (far side of Lake) - 10am
Local Pony (Ring 2) - 10.30am
Coloured Horses (Ring 3) - 10.30am
Cattle Judging (Cattle Ring) - 10.30am
Heavy Horses (Ring 1) - 11.15am
Gun Dog Retrieve (Gun Dog Area) - 11.30am
Pony Club (Ring 4) - 11.30am
Sheep Dog Trials (far side of Lake) - 11.30am
Dog Agility (Dog Ring) - 12pm
Children’s Fancy Dress (Rings 2 and 3) - 12pm
Driving Classes (Rings 2 and 3) - 12.45pm
Donkey Classes (Ring 5) - 1pm
Young Handlers - Sheep (far side of Lake) - 1.15pm
Companion Dog Show (Top Dog Ring) - 1.30pm
Sheep Interbreed Championship followed by Sheep Prize Giving (far side of Lake) - 2.15pm
Final of the Gun Dog Retrieve (Gun Dog Area) - 4.45pm
Main Ring from 1.30pm
Northern Shetland Pony Racing
Terrier Racing
Hound Parade
Heavy Horse Turnout
Grand Parade and Prize Giving
Parade of Vintage Machinery, Tractors and Classic Cars
Northern Shetland Pony Racing
Far side of the Lake
Sheep Shows - approximately from 11.30am - 1.30pm - 3pm
Ferret Racing Throughout the Day with Worth Valley Ferrets