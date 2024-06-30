The Saltaire 1940s Weekend was planned for Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2024 but was cancelled by the Safety Advisory Group 24 hours before the event started.

Hundreds of people had planned to attend the event and were subsequently left disappointed and out of pocket.

One couple even travelled from the US only to find out it was cancelled when they landed in the UK. Many stalls selling food and crafts lost money as a result along with visitors who booked rooms at nearby hotels.

However, on Saturday a small event at Victoria Hall was allowed to continue, but for Sunday all of the main attractions to be held in Roberts Park were cancelled without notice.

This didn’t stop a small group of 1940s enthusiasts who staged an event of their own around the Band Stand within the park, singing and dancing to help everyone forget about the huge disappointment the cancellation had caused for many people.

Here are some of the best photos of the small gathering.

1 . Saltaire 1940s Weekend 2024 Stevie Cruz and Elisha Jane, of 'Rock 2 Roll' two of the entertainers and helpers at this year's event who staged their own mini 1940's event.

2 . Saltaire 1940s Weekend 2024 A few of the 1940's enthusiasts danced and entertained onlookers in front of the Band Stand within Roberts park as part of this adhoc mini 1940's event.

3 . Saltaire 1940s Weekend 2024 The 1940s Weekend visitors danced the day away.

4 . Saltaire 1940s Weekend 2024 Visitors were dressed in 1940s themed outfits.