Santa Underground: Yorkshire coal mining museum to host unique Santa experience where visitors can climb down 140 metres to his grotto
The National Coal Mining Museum based in Wakefield offers guided tours where visitors can learn about the conditions that miners worked in and see the tools and machinery they used across decades of the industry.
The museum sits on a semi-rural site and houses over a dozen galleries documenting the social and industrial history of the mines.
In the late 1700s, the Caphouse Colliery was sunk and later in the 1820s, the Hope Pit also sunk. Sir John Lister Kaye of Denby Grange took over James Milnes’ leases the mineral rights in 1827 and his pits became the Denby Grange Colliery.
This Christmas the museum will be hosting a unique experience where visitors will get to descend 140 metres underground to Santa’s grotto. It will launch on Saturday, November 23 and will run until Tuesday, December 24, 2024.
At this one-of-a-kind grotto, children on the ‘nice list’ will get a gift and a certificate, while those on the naughty list might just find coal in their stocking.
Tickets for children are £13 each, for adults it’s £10, on Christmas Eve child tickets are £14 each and £11 for each adult. There is a £2.40 booking fee.
Wheelchair users can contact Reception at the museum either via phone or email and are advised that all wheelchair users who book to go underground will need to sign an evacuation disclaimer at Reception before participating. You can find and read the form on the website.
