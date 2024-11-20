Visitors will get the chance to winch down 140 metres underground to visit Santa’s grotto at the National Coal Mining Museum in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Coal Mining Museum based in Wakefield offers guided tours where visitors can learn about the conditions that miners worked in and see the tools and machinery they used across decades of the industry.

The museum sits on a semi-rural site and houses over a dozen galleries documenting the social and industrial history of the mines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Coal Mining Museum. | Scott Merrylees

In the late 1700s, the Caphouse Colliery was sunk and later in the 1820s, the Hope Pit also sunk. Sir John Lister Kaye of Denby Grange took over James Milnes’ leases the mineral rights in 1827 and his pits became the Denby Grange Colliery.

This Christmas the museum will be hosting a unique experience where visitors will get to descend 140 metres underground to Santa’s grotto. It will launch on Saturday, November 23 and will run until Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

At this one-of-a-kind grotto, children on the ‘nice list’ will get a gift and a certificate, while those on the naughty list might just find coal in their stocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for children are £13 each, for adults it’s £10, on Christmas Eve child tickets are £14 each and £11 for each adult. There is a £2.40 booking fee.