There are plenty of locations in Yorkshire where you can take your children to see Santa Claus at his grotto along with his helper elves.

With Christmas just around the corner, many venues around Yorkshire will be packed with families and friends getting into the festive spirit as they host Santa’s grottos.

Young children as well as adults can all enjoy a day out in various destinations decked with elaborate Christmas decorations, where most will be transformed into winter wonderlands.

At most of these events, Santa will be accompanied by his helper elves and they will include other activities.

Santas Grotto at Ingleborough Cave. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Where can I visit a Santa’s Grotto in Yorkshire?

Bolton Abbey, Skipton

Date: Saturday, December 9, Sunday, December 10 and from Saturday, December 16 to Friday, December 22, 2023.

Location: Bolton Abbey, Skipton, BD23 6EX.

What’s included: Festive craft activities for children, a musical activity with the elves, the children will then help elves to find Father Christmas and each child will receive a present from Santa and visitors will get the chance to buy hot drinks and snacks.

Sledmere Hall and Gardens, Driffield

Dates: December 9-10 (9.30am to 5.30), December 15 (1.30pm to 8.30pm), December 16-17 (9.30am to 5.30pm), December 18 (1.30pm to 8.30pm), December 19 (1.30pm to 8.30pm), December 20 (1.30pm to 8.30pm), December 21 (1.30pm to 8.30pm) and December 22 (1.30pm to 8.30pm).

Location: Sledmere Hall and Gardens, Sledmere, Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 3XQ.

What’s included: Visitors will get a chance to meet Santa and his reindeer including Rudolpho, the newest of Santa’s reindeer friends, where they will go on a quest to solve mystery and bring back the magic to Christmas. There will be interactive activities with charming Christmas characters and enjoy spotting clues to solve the mystery before meeting Santa himself.

Dobbies York

Dates: They vary between Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 24 from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

Location: Northfield Lane, Upper Poppleton, YO26 6QE.

What’s included: Walk through the enchanted forest where an elf will guide you to find Little Seedlings characters along the way before arriving in the wildlife forest clearing. The visitor experience will continue with a visit to Santa Claus.

Santa’s Grotto with Story Craft Theatre at Castle Howard

Date: First day was Friday, December 1 and will continue until Sunday, December 24

Location: Castle Howard, York, YO60 7DA.

What’s included: Take a photo with Santa in the Courtyard Grotto, all children will get a gift, then enjoy a short show by Story Craft Theatre filled with puppetry, energy and Christmas spirit.

Santa Underground at National Coal Mining Museum

Date: The event is running until Sunday, December 24

Location: Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RH.

What’s included: Travel 140m underground to join Santa in his unique and scenic underground grotto.

Sheffield Theatres

Date: Saturday, December 9 to Saturday, December 23

Location: 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1DA.

What’s included: Santa’s Grotto, a warm mince pie and glass of mulled wine, hot chocolate, a present to take home and a photo opportunity with Father Christmas.

Santa’s Grotto at Ingleborough Cave

Date: Sunday, December 10 from 9am to 4pm

Location: Ingleborough Cave, Clapham, LA2 8EA.

What’s included: The venue will host an underground winter wonderland with festive decorations and coloured lighting bringing the cave to life. You will then get to meet Santa.

Santa’s Grotto at Boyes Department Store

Date:

Location: It is on Queen Street, Scarborough.