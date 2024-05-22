Scampston Plant Fair 2024: Yorkshire hall and gardens to host annual event for plant enthusiasts where visitors can get gardening tips from experts and learn about the rich history of Scampston Estate
The Plant Fair is set to take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024 from 10am to 4pm, gardens will be open until 5pm, and will appeal to all who enjoy plants and gardening as it features a variety of activities and attractions.
There will be 30 plant stalls offering a wide range of plants, and expert stallholders who can offer advice and recommendations, visitors will also have the chance to find unique additions to their gardens. This event is suitable for people who are just starting out in their gardening journey as well as seasoned gardeners.
During the event, the estate’s expert garden team will be hosting engaging talks and demonstrations within the stunning gardens of Scampston. These sessions are designed to offer valuable insights and practical tips on a variety of gardening subjects.
Guests are also invited to explore Scampston Hall with guided tours available throughout the day. They can also uncover the rich history and majestic architecture of the estate.
If you are looking to relax, the Pantry Cafe will be serving a variety of delicious food and refreshments.
Marketing and visitor services manager at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Katie Spaven, said: “We are thrilled to host this year's Plant Fair and provide a day full of learning,
discovery, and most of all plants for our visitors.
“With a fantastic range of plants, expert advice, and the beauty of Scampston Hall, it’s an event not to be missed in the most stunning setting.”
