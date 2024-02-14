Scarborough’s annual pancake flipping race has returned to the town centre and was followed by local schools who headed to South Bay to take part in the traditional skipping race.

It took place on February 13, 2024 which was Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, and traditionally the event started off with Coun John Richie, the Scarborough Mayor, ringing the infamous Pancake Bell at 12 noon on North Street. This was followed by the annual Pancake Day races.

There was a crafted obstacle course to win the prestigious Golden Frying Pan trophy and certificates and prizes for the runners up.

1 . Scarborough Pancake Race 2024 Many participants came dressed up in costumes. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Pancake Race 2024 Skipping on Scarborough Seafront. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Pancake Race 2024 A variety of activities were taking place at the event. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales