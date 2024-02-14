All Sections
Scarborough Pancake Race 2024: Best photos from Yorkshire Coast Pancake Day event where racers came dressed up in costumes

This year saw a large crowd attend the Scarborough Pancake Race - here are some of the highlights from the Yorkshire Coast event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:24 GMT

Scarborough’s annual pancake flipping race has returned to the town centre and was followed by local schools who headed to South Bay to take part in the traditional skipping race.

It took place on February 13, 2024 which was Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, and traditionally the event started off with Coun John Richie, the Scarborough Mayor, ringing the infamous Pancake Bell at 12 noon on North Street. This was followed by the annual Pancake Day races.

There was a crafted obstacle course to win the prestigious Golden Frying Pan trophy and certificates and prizes for the runners up.

Many participants came dressed up in costumes.

1. Scarborough Pancake Race 2024

Many participants came dressed up in costumes. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Skipping on Scarborough Seafront.

2. Scarborough Pancake Race 2024

Skipping on Scarborough Seafront. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A variety of activities were taking place at the event.

3. Scarborough Pancake Race 2024

A variety of activities were taking place at the event. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Children were enjoying British pastimes of skipping on the seafront.

4. Scarborough Pancake Race 2024

Children were enjoying British pastimes of skipping on the seafront. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

