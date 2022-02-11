Seaside holiday lodges on WW1 army camp site approved despite fears they will blight landscape

A meeting of the North York Moors National Park Authority heard Trig Point Properties Ltd’s plan to install 14 holiday lodges between Bank Top and the seaside village of Staithes, on the east side of Staithes Lane, followed surging demand for ‘staycations’, as a result of the pandemic.

The authority’s planning committee was told the existing complex occupied a prominent position in Staithes, particularly when viewed from the public car park at the top of Staithes bank and the public right of way to the south of the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members heard Hinderwell Parish Council had lodged strong objections to the proposal and had described the planned development as “visually unattractive” and would visible from footpaths such as the Cleveland Way.

Staithes

However, officers said the site was “very well screened” from nearby paths despite its elevated position and the development, combined with improved landscaping, will improve both the appearance and setting of the site.

The parish council’s claim that the site was unsuitable for development as the ground was unstable was not addressed during the meeting.

However, the parish council’s objection to the proposal over the amount of tourism development in that area of Staithes and the north-eastern part of the national park was brought to the committee’s attention.

A spokesman for Harrogate-based firm Trig Point Properties said a previous proposal for the site, which was approved some nine years ago, had established that the location was suitable for tourist accommodation.

He said: “The applicant intends to invest £5m. There is high quality lodges involved and this investment will boost the local economy both during construction and later when they are operational.”

Member David Jeffels highlighted the concerns of some residents that Staithes was becoming increasingly popular as a party destination and that there was already rising amounts of disturbance from late-night revellers.

After asking if there was a way the authority could control noise levels, the meeting heard it would ultimately be the responsibility of council environmental health officers.

A planning officer added: “If that was just being used for raucous parties and creating merry-hell, environmental health officers could then start looking at the site’s licensing conditions, not just standard ones, to say you need to get a rein on this.”