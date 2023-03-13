A whole host of St Patrick’s Day events will take place across Yorkshire later this week to celebrate the Irish holiday.

St Patrick’s Day is thought to mark the date of Saint Patrick’s death in 467 AD, who was a bishop, the patron saint and apostle of Ireland. His life is believed to be chronicled in a document called the Confessio, thought to be written by Saint Patrick himself, and celebrations were first observed in the 17th century.

Celebrations and events usually involve public parades and festivals, traditional Irish dancing and music sessions and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks. There are also formal and informal gatherings such as banquets, dances and quiz nights, although the formal events were more common historically.

Since 2010, famous landmarks have been lit up in green on St Patrick’s Day as part of Tourism Ireland’s ‘Global Greening Initiative’ or ‘Going Green for St Patrick’s Day’. Landmarks included the City Walls in York.

St Patrick’s Day 2023 events and activities in Yorkshire

St Patrick's Day Week York 2023

Date: From Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 19

Address: 10 Low Ousegate, North Yorkshire, York YO1 9QU.

What’s On: A week of Irish craic, exclusive drink offers, plenty of sport and entertainment at O’Neill’s. If you download the O’Neill’s app you will find vouchers for a £2 pint of Guinness and two-for-one Baby Guinness. There is also a free pint in it for anyone named Patricia or Patrick.

The Tradition - The Best St Patrick’s Day Party in Leeds 2023

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: The Leeds Irish Centre York Road Leeds LS9 9NT.

What’s On: A legendary Leeds-Irish band return to The Leeds Irish Centre for St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick’s Day Gala Dinner, Rotherham

Date: Saturday, March 18

Address: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Magna Way, Templeborough, Rotherham S60 1FD.

What’s On: A two-course dinner, live band, aerial displays, Irish fiddle and Irish dancers.

St Patrick's Day Quiz Night, Sheffield

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club, 716 Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield S11 8TA.

What’s On: A quiz night with a free drink for each visitor.

St Patrick’s Night at Fairhursts, Leyburn

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: Fairhursts at Berry's Café and Farm Shop, Swinithwaite, Leyburn DL8 4UH.

What’s On: There will be a traditional Irish fare with a full menu, live music and Guinness.

St Patrick's Day at The Crown Inn, Barnsley

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: The Crown Inn, 22 Hill St, Elsecar, Barnsley S74 8EL.

What’s On: A festival celebrating all things Irish including drink offers all day, food and an evening disco with an Irish twist.

St Patrick's night at The Huntsman, Sheffield

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: The Huntsman, 136 Manchester Rd, Thurlstone, Sheffield S36 9QW.

What’s On: A night of Irish music.

Fay and Latta St Patrick’s Day at The Three Horses, Keighley

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: The Three Horses, Fell Lane, Keighley, BD22 6BZ.

What’s On: A celebration of St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick's Day at The Gannock, Malton

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: The Gannock, Old Malton, Malton, YO17 7EY.

What’s On: Live music from Oz Ward and Malton Veterans Match.

The Hillbilly Troupe - St. Patrick's Day Shindig, Hull

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: Queens Hotel, Queens Road, Kingston upon Hull, HU5 2RG.

What’s On: The Hillbilly Troupe will be playing at the Queens.

St Patrick’s Day Party, Mexborough

Date: Friday, March 17

Address: The Gym Bar, 80 Bank Street, Mexborough, S64 9LG.