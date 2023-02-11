The Festival of British Railway Modelling 2023: Amazing photos from the railway modelling festival at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend
The Festival of British Railway Modelling has returned to Doncaster - here are the best photos from the event.
The event was held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9.30am to 5pm at Doncaster Racecourse. It showcases a selection of the best layouts and is the perfect place to buy model railway products from a variety of retailers through to smaller suppliers.
Our photographer, Tony Johnson, took a variety of photos at the event. Here are some of the best.
