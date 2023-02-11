News you can trust since 1754
The Festival of British Railway Modelling 2023: Amazing photos from the railway modelling festival at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend

The Festival of British Railway Modelling has returned to Doncaster - here are the best photos from the event.

By Liana Jacob
3 minutes ago

The event was held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9.30am to 5pm at Doncaster Racecourse. It showcases a selection of the best layouts and is the perfect place to buy model railway products from a variety of retailers through to smaller suppliers.

Our photographer, Tony Johnson, took a variety of photos at the event. Here are some of the best.

1. The Festival of British Railway Modelling

Crowds at the event.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. The Festival of British Railway Modelling

The event was packed.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. The Festival of British Railway Modelling

Corporation Waterworks layout at the railway modelling event.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. The Festival of British Railway Modelling

Enthusiasts take pictures of the layouts at the festival.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Doncaster Racecourse