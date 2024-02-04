British Railway Modelling’s first festival took place at Doncaster Racecourse in 1997 and has since attracted nearly 6,000 visitors across two days.

The Festival of British Railway Modelling celebrates the unique world of model railways from across the British Isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are likely to be a selection of more than 30 striking layouts and the show attracts railway enthusiasts, experts and novices alike from all over the country.

Chris Mead showcasing his layout Overlord based on the D-Day preparations at Southampton and Portsmouth from last year's event. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Visitors will have the opportunity to buy model railway products and there will be more than 60 exhibitors whether they are from large retailers and specialist manufacturers or from small suppliers.

Visitors can also ask all of their burning questions about the exhibition and model layouts as there will be a selection of societies, clubs and live demonstrations at the event.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 9.30am to 5pm to Sunday, February 11 from 9.30am to 4.30pm at Doncaster Racecourse.