The Old Sawmill cafe in the Yorkshire Dales is hosting a variety of events in October and will take part in the Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival.

While The Old Sawmill Cafe turned a year old this year, the building it is in is listed as the building or barn on the site dates back to 1851.

However, records show the presence of a corn mill and fulfilling mill for processing wool in Clapham as far back as the 12th century.

As we enter the autumn season, The Old Sawmill will be hosting varied events and activities for all ages across October.

The venue is participating in the Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival this weekend from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9 with a special menu that will attract many cheese lovers.

All of its cheeses are sourced from a local cheesemonger, The Courtyard.

For another event, a local artist, Brian Hindmarch, will be showcasing his works upstairs in The Reginald Farrer Room from Saturday, October 7 to Sunday, October 15.

The cafe is also hosting a murder mystery event on Saturday, October 14, you can find out more information on The Old Sawmill Cafe website.

The description for the event reads: “It’s 1896 in Clapham, and Sir Vey is here to update the Ordinance Map, but when he visits The Old Sawmill, stories from his past begin to catch up with him and it’s not long before he finds himself in mortal danger!

“Step into this Murder Mystery Experience, and play Detective as you try to work out whodunnit before it’s too late!”

The event will start at 5.30pm and a food option is included in the ticket price which is £45 regardless of age and the event is suitable for children aged 13 and over.

Guests will meet at The Old Sawmill, when they will be invited to take a short walk along Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail, where they will come across characters giving their version of events at set points along the route.

The walk will be accompanied by a guide who will carry a lamp to provide additional light if necessary. Guests can bring their own light if they wish.

The group will then reunite at The Old Sawmill, where dinner will be served whilst characters circulate, passing on relevant pieces of information to guests.