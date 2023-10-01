The Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival returns this week and local businesses will be hosting events celebrating all things cheese.

The annual Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival will be running from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9, 2023.

The festival celebrates the incredible produce of the Dales, especially its cheese, with local businesses throughout the National Park hosting their own events, menus and tastings.

Visitors can look out for cheesy bites and themed dishes in local cafes and restaurants, demonstrations using local produce, cookery courses, dining experiences, Yorkshire gin and ales, specially made dairy ice creams and sorbets, jams, jellies and chutneys, locally-reared meat on menus, and the chance to meet the food producers.

Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The following events will be taking place around the Dales.

Friday, October 6

Town End Farm Shop – Delicious Yorkshire cheese menu and real artisan Wensleydale cheese tastings in Airton, Skipton

Wensleydale Creamery Experience

Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour – Delicious Yorkshire Dales ice cream in Leyburn

Cheese Tasting in the Garden at Helwith Tea Garden in Helwith

Brymor Ice-cream will be offering a free scoop of Yorkshire Wensleydale & Ginger Cheesecake ice cream to all visitors, for the duration of the festival (from Friday to Monday)

Piper Hole Goat Farm in Kirkby Stephen

Delicious Wensleydale Pairings at The Cheese Press, Richmond

Wensleydale Brewery – Call into the shop

Dales Countryside Museum host a “Taste in Time”

The Falls Cafe and Gift Shop – Aysgarth

Ashes Farm Bed and Breakfast and Holiday Cottage – Pop up cafe

A Dedicated Cheese Menu at The Old Sawmill Café

Saturday, October 7

The Courtyard Dairy – tours of the new facilities in Austwick near Settle

Meet the Maker of Stonebeck Cheese guided walk to Low Riggs Farm in Middlesmoor

Beer and Cheese tasting @Yorkshire Dales Brewery in Askrigg

Crina Bottom Kiosk celebrates the Cheese Festival, Celebrating Local Produce in Ingleton

The Taplin & Mageean Gin Train Experience at the Wensleydale Railway

Gin Experience Afternoon at Spirit of Masham

Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival ‘Cheese and Climb’ Events

Muddy Boots Social Walk – The Barguest and Brownies (Trollers Gill from Burnsall)

Sunday, October 8