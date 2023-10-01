Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival 2023: List of events taking place around the Yorkshire Dales for the annual cheese festival
The annual Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival will be running from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9, 2023.
The festival celebrates the incredible produce of the Dales, especially its cheese, with local businesses throughout the National Park hosting their own events, menus and tastings.
Visitors can look out for cheesy bites and themed dishes in local cafes and restaurants, demonstrations using local produce, cookery courses, dining experiences, Yorkshire gin and ales, specially made dairy ice creams and sorbets, jams, jellies and chutneys, locally-reared meat on menus, and the chance to meet the food producers.
The following events will be taking place around the Dales.
Friday, October 6
Town End Farm Shop – Delicious Yorkshire cheese menu and real artisan Wensleydale cheese tastings in Airton, Skipton
Wensleydale Creamery Experience
Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour – Delicious Yorkshire Dales ice cream in Leyburn
Cheese Tasting in the Garden at Helwith Tea Garden in Helwith
Brymor Ice-cream will be offering a free scoop of Yorkshire Wensleydale & Ginger Cheesecake ice cream to all visitors, for the duration of the festival (from Friday to Monday)
Piper Hole Goat Farm in Kirkby Stephen
Delicious Wensleydale Pairings at The Cheese Press, Richmond
Wensleydale Brewery – Call into the shop
Dales Countryside Museum host a “Taste in Time”
The Falls Cafe and Gift Shop – Aysgarth
Ashes Farm Bed and Breakfast and Holiday Cottage – Pop up cafe
A Dedicated Cheese Menu at The Old Sawmill Café
Saturday, October 7
The Courtyard Dairy – tours of the new facilities in Austwick near Settle
Meet the Maker of Stonebeck Cheese guided walk to Low Riggs Farm in Middlesmoor
Beer and Cheese tasting @Yorkshire Dales Brewery in Askrigg
Crina Bottom Kiosk celebrates the Cheese Festival, Celebrating Local Produce in Ingleton
The Taplin & Mageean Gin Train Experience at the Wensleydale Railway
Gin Experience Afternoon at Spirit of Masham
Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival ‘Cheese and Climb’ Events
Muddy Boots Social Walk – The Barguest and Brownies (Trollers Gill from Burnsall)
Sunday, October 8
Meet the Cheese Producer @ The Courtyard Dairy – Ben Spence from Curlew Dairy.