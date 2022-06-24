Stockeld Park has been developing an all-weather alternative to “traditional soft play centres” with its themed £3.5 million Playhive.

The Wetherby based adventure park’s latest creation is set to open to the public from July 23 with tickets on sale from June 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20,000 square foot Playhive will have four unique play zones for children to explore - Space, Aeronautical, Subaquatic and Jungle, each with distinct and creative play structures.

Stockeld Park launches the Playhive

At the centre of the dome will sit a 33-foot tower which connects each of the four play zones via bridges, whilst also serving as a play structure of its own with gigantic slides and a toddler zone.

The donut-shaped building comes equipped with a huge area of play equipment and has a pizzeria too.

The Playhive’s opening will correspond with the Park’s Superhero Summer, which aims to help children to feel like their favourite superheroes.

Playhive tickets include access to the Superhero Summer in the Adventure Park and Playgrounds, Go-Karts, and a meet and greet with Batman.

Tickets to the Adventure Park and Playhive cost £19.50 and can be purchased here https://booking.stockeldpark.co.uk/activities

The Playhive is the brainchild of Stockeld Park owners Peter and Susie Grant – who wanted to create an all-weather space where adults and children can journey together to explore, learn and play.

Mr Grant said: “Susie and I are so excited to finally see the Playhive come to life – a passion project of ours for years, it’s great to see the final result come together exactly as we envisioned. We wanted to move away from the traditional soft play scene whilst also encouraging play and imagination in the kids that attend Stockeld Park each year.”

“One of the most incredible parts of the Playhive is that it allows for all occasion play – ideal for those rainy Yorkshire days.”