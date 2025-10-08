The Yorkshire Dales railway will be hosting its annual event The Polar Express this year with 50,000 people expected to climb onboard the railway.

The golden tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride at Wensleydale Railway are selling fast and many of the most popular dates at the heritage railway are already sold out or only have a few seats left.

Celebrating its 6th year at the Wensleydale Railway, this experience brings the classic story to life with dancing chefs, hot chocolate, cookies, and festive entertainment for all ages. For numerous families, it has become the Christmas tradition they cherish each year.

This year, the event is predicted to attract 50,000 people.

Santa. (Pic credit: Wensleydale Railway)

Fundraising and marketing manager, Nick Keegan, said: “It’s always incredible when you see all the families turning up and they’re all in their pyjamas.

“One of the things that we have noticed over the years is we get a lot of returning visitors. For a lot of people it’s very much part of their social calendar; they’re bringing their kids and grandkids and it’s quite amazing that some of the adults enjoy it as much if not more than the kids.

“It’s always hugely popular. We’ve been running the event for nearly six years now. It’s just one of those classic stories isn’t it? It becomes such a key part of people’s Christmases.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer that at the railway, it’s a really nice way to wrap our busy year.”

PNP Event and Warner Bros. have transformed the popular authentic family Christmas Experience ‘The Polar Express Train Ride’ into a more immersive than previous years with additional West End magic from Pip Minnithorpe.

He worked as an associate or resident director on many musicals and West End shows including Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Spamalot, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

New lighting and enhanced music will also add to the uniqueness of the experience which stays true to the magical story of Warner Bros. Polar Express.

Mr Minnithorpe said: “Inspired by the characters and events of the original book and movie, we tell the story using the exciting opportunities of live theatre - song, dance, music, drama, comedy, illusion, lighting, special effects - and piping hot chocolate of course!

“The audience are immersed into the experience just like the children in the film - taken on a physical journey in search of Santa, but also an emotional journey: to rediscover the spirit of Christmas. Just don’t forget your golden ticket!”

A cast of talented performers brings the characters to life on board a train, transporting passengers into the world of The Polar Express for a one-hour immersive experience based on the hit film.