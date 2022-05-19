South Yorkshire is set to kick-off England’s Women’s EURO 2022 celebrations as the national roadshow will take place in Sheffield and Rotherham this weekend.

The roadshows will be family friendly, the events are free to attend and will showcase the best of football, fitness and music and will provide those that are yet to experience football with the opportunity to get involved in a tournament.

The series starts on Saturday, May 21 in Sheffield and BBC One’s Football Focus will be broadcasting the event live from Sheffield Peace Gardens with former England star and regular host, Alex Scott, presenting alongside Dion Dublin and Fara Williams.

Sheffield Peace Gardens. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

Visitors of the event will get the chance to learn new football tricks and participate in interactive challenges and meet legends of the game. Former England and Doncaster Belles forward Sue Smith will be appearing at the Sheffield event.

Executive member for City Futures: Development, Culture and Regeneration at Sheffield City Council, Councillor Mazher Iqbal, said: “We’ve been planning for and getting excited about the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 for a long time, but with just 50 days to go and the national roadshow kicking off in Sheffield this Saturday the countdown really is on.

“The roadshow is a chance for our communities to come together and get involved. Everyone is invited regardless of where you come from, how old you are and what your ability is. We want to see the Peace Gardens packed out with people soaking up the festival atmosphere, being inspired and having a go.

“We’re honoured to welcome Football Focus to Sheffield - the home of football - for a live broadcast direct from our city centre where the action will be happening all around them and the excitement will be clear for everyone to see.

“This is just a taste of what’s to come when the tournament begins in July and with so much sporting talent on show, together we’re creating opportunities for young people and paving the way for Sheffield future female footballing legends.”

The roadshow will then move to Rotherham on Sunday, May 22 at Clifton Park.

Rachel Unitt will be attending at the Rotherham show and was a mainstay of the England side from 2000 to 2013 earning 102 caps. She appeared in three UEFA women’s EURO championships.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament director, Chris Bryant, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our series of roadshows in Sheffield and Rotherham. We want to make 2022 a really special year for women’s football.

“These roadshows are all about bringing the national game to local communities and giving people a chance to get involved. They are a great day out for all the family, whether you want to try some new skills or learn more about the tournament and the women’s game in a fun environment.”

The event is the perfect place to get involved in grassroots football and learn more about other routes to get into the sport. Visitors can try a range of industry related roles such as matchday presenting and interviewing in a special TV studio.

There will be local entertainment with a DJ performing live, along with a host of other exciting acts on the line-up. Fans will also have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 trophy.

Clifton Park will also hold a special Show Pitch, where Rotherham United Community Sports Trust will deliver a football showcase and fun taster sessions for young people to enjoy, as well as freestylers and local dance groups attending the event.