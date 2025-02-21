Wakefield Exchange: City’s new events venue set to open for Rhubarb Festival

A new events venue is set to open in Wakefield to mark the start of the city’s annual Rhubarb Festival.

The city’s former market hall has been transformed into a facility to host live performances, studios and street food outlets. Wakefield Exchange (WX) opens for the first time today (February 21) for the weekend-long festival. The £7.7m project took almost two years to complete and was funded by Wakefield Council and the government.

Hannah Appleyard, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We’re really excited that WX is opening to the public this weekend and I’m urging everyone to go check it out. WX is right in the heart of our city, right next to the bus station and just minutes’ walk from the city’s rail stations.

“Not only will it provide an exciting programme of regular events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, but it also has spaces for digital and creative businesses. It will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages.”

Wakefield Exchange (WX) opens for the first time on Friday (February 21) to mark the starts of the city's annual Rhubarb Festival. Image: Wakefield Council

It is hoped the venture will create new jobs in the food and drink sector, as well as offering spaces for small and medium-sized digital and creative businesses. The local authority said tenants, residents and the wider economy would also benefit from a programme of skills development, training and support opportunities.

Michael Graham, the council’s portfolio holder for regeneration and economic growth, said: “It’s fantastic news for the city centre that WX is opening this weekend. This exciting new venue is creating jobs, opportunities for local businesses and more leisure options for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“It will give more reasons for residents, visitors and businesses to come into our city centre and create a busy and thriving high street. This will of course benefit the many fantastic businesses we already have and creates an even better city for future generations.”

The building, open seven days a week, will be home to five street food vendors and a bar.

Steph Shaw, from The Jolly Boys’ Brewery, said: “After ten years we have moved our wonderful brewery from Barnsley to the centre of Wakefield. We are excited what this means for us.

“We will be expanding our range, sharing our beers through The Exchange Tap, whilst exploring new projects within the brewing industry over the coming months and years.”

Giles Amos, from Gray’s Coffee Shop, said: “We’re thrilled to join WX and be part of this exciting project.

“We’re really excited about the future and look forward to meeting the wondrous folk of Wakefield and beyond, so whether you’re stopping for your morning coffee, lunch, or an afternoon snack, we’ve got you covered.”

Diana Sabag Asfura, from La Chingada Tex Mex, said: “We’re really excited for people to experience the magic of Mexico, right here in Wakefield Exchange.