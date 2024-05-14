The National Trust will be hosting a variety of events for families along the Yorkshire coast during the summer months.

Families will be able to enjoy beach events at Robin Hood’s Bay and Ravenscar during May half-term and other dates in June and July with the National Trust.

Whether it’s an hour-long rock pooling session where children will get the opportunity to observe and investigate the creatures that inhabit the rockpools, a beachcombing session where visitors can search for fossils or a sandcastle competition, there are plenty of things to do along the Yorkshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions are £3 per child and places are restricted, so booking is vital.

The Old Coastguard Station at Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: Trevor Hart / National Trust Images)

Senior visitor experience officer on the Yorkshire coast, Leanne Allan, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer these activities to families visiting Robin Hood’s Bay.

“They’re a fabulous and safe way to introduce children to the marine life on this coast and to help them better understand what lives here, how to look for them and how our behaviours can affect them.

“Our staff who lead these activities are experts in their field, so we hope their enthusiasm and passion will inspire youngsters to continue learning more about the subject.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Trust cafe and visitor centre at the Old Coastguard Station is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Rockpooling at Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: National Trust Images)

National Trust events taking place along Yorkshire coast for families this summer

Geocaching at Ravenscar

Date: Sunday, May 26 from 10.30am to 2pm

Meeting point: National Trust cafe and visitor centre in Ravenscar, YO13 0NE.

Visitors paddling on the beach at Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: Trevor Hart / National Trust Images)

Price: £7 family ticket

What’s on: It's a treasure hunt challenge for all ages; hire a GPS unit to search for the hidden boxes and clues.

Beachcombing at Robin Hood’s Bay

Date: Monday, May 27 from 1pm to 2pm, Saturday, June 8 from 11am to 12pm, Saturday, June 22 from 11am to 12pm, Monday, July 22 from 11am to 12pm, Saturday, August 3 from 10am to 11am, Wednesday, August 7 from 12pm to 1pm and Tuesday, August 27 from 2pm to 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meeting point: Opposite the Old Coastguard Station at The Dock in Robin Hood’s Bay.

Price: £3 child ticket

What’s on: A short one hour walk to look for fossils and other treasures on the beach where National Trust staff will show examples of what to look out for and give information about varied prehistoric marine creatures.

Rockpool Rummage at Old Coastguard Station

Date: Tuesday, May 28 from 1pm to 2pm, Thursday, July 25 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Friday, August 2 from 10am to 11am, Thursday, August 8 from 1pm to 2pm and Saturday, August 31 from 10am to 11am

Meeting point: Opposite the Old Coastguard Station at The Dock in Robin Hood’s Bay.

Price: £3 child ticket

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: Observe and investigate creatures that live in the rockpools; marvel at anemones, spot hermit crabs and find out interesting facts about sea slugs.

Sandcastle competition at Robin Hood’s Bay

Date: Tuesday, July 23 from 11am to 12.30pm

Meeting point: Outside the National Trust's Old Coastguard Station building on the slipway to the beach before 11am.

Price: Varied prices