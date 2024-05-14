What to do in Yorkshire in summer 2024: National Trust events taking place along the Yorkshire coast to attend with the family
Families will be able to enjoy beach events at Robin Hood’s Bay and Ravenscar during May half-term and other dates in June and July with the National Trust.
Whether it’s an hour-long rock pooling session where children will get the opportunity to observe and investigate the creatures that inhabit the rockpools, a beachcombing session where visitors can search for fossils or a sandcastle competition, there are plenty of things to do along the Yorkshire coast.
The sessions are £3 per child and places are restricted, so booking is vital.
Senior visitor experience officer on the Yorkshire coast, Leanne Allan, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer these activities to families visiting Robin Hood’s Bay.
“They’re a fabulous and safe way to introduce children to the marine life on this coast and to help them better understand what lives here, how to look for them and how our behaviours can affect them.
“Our staff who lead these activities are experts in their field, so we hope their enthusiasm and passion will inspire youngsters to continue learning more about the subject.”
The National Trust cafe and visitor centre at the Old Coastguard Station is open daily from 10am to 5pm.
National Trust events taking place along Yorkshire coast for families this summer
Geocaching at Ravenscar
Date: Sunday, May 26 from 10.30am to 2pm
Meeting point: National Trust cafe and visitor centre in Ravenscar, YO13 0NE.
Price: £7 family ticket
What’s on: It's a treasure hunt challenge for all ages; hire a GPS unit to search for the hidden boxes and clues.
Beachcombing at Robin Hood’s Bay
Date: Monday, May 27 from 1pm to 2pm, Saturday, June 8 from 11am to 12pm, Saturday, June 22 from 11am to 12pm, Monday, July 22 from 11am to 12pm, Saturday, August 3 from 10am to 11am, Wednesday, August 7 from 12pm to 1pm and Tuesday, August 27 from 2pm to 3pm
Meeting point: Opposite the Old Coastguard Station at The Dock in Robin Hood’s Bay.
Price: £3 child ticket
What’s on: A short one hour walk to look for fossils and other treasures on the beach where National Trust staff will show examples of what to look out for and give information about varied prehistoric marine creatures.
Rockpool Rummage at Old Coastguard Station
Date: Tuesday, May 28 from 1pm to 2pm, Thursday, July 25 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Friday, August 2 from 10am to 11am, Thursday, August 8 from 1pm to 2pm and Saturday, August 31 from 10am to 11am
Meeting point: Opposite the Old Coastguard Station at The Dock in Robin Hood’s Bay.
Price: £3 child ticket
What’s on: Observe and investigate creatures that live in the rockpools; marvel at anemones, spot hermit crabs and find out interesting facts about sea slugs.
Sandcastle competition at Robin Hood’s Bay
Date: Tuesday, July 23 from 11am to 12.30pm
Meeting point: Outside the National Trust's Old Coastguard Station building on the slipway to the beach before 11am.
Price: Varied prices
What’s on: Bring buckets and spades and build your own sandcastle at Robin Hood’s Bay where your creation will be judged in a competition and potentially win a prize.
