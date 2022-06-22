A number of events have been held across the Yorkshire coast in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey in the week ahead of the main celebration on Saturday, June 25.

Celebrations will begin at 10am and end at 4pm with highlight events including displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF).

The event is predicted to be a fun-filled family day which enables the various forces association, veterans, cadets and service personnel the opportunity to promote and inform the public of the work they do.

Church Street in Whitby. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The event in Whitby is part of Scarborough’s National Armed Forces Day event where flypasts are expected to take place.

There will be a climbing wall, hook-a-duck, pick a flag, stalls and other attractions including live music.

There are easy ways to get involved in Armed Forces Day according to the website. You can:

- Salute Our Faces - Pay tribute to the British Armed Forces community by sending a photo or video of yourself or your friends and colleagues saluting on the Armed Forces Day Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag SaluteOurForces.

- You can also fly your own Armed Forces Day flag, bunting, hand-wavers, or banners.

- Attend an event.