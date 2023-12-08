North York Moors Railway has announced winter trips by train to Yorkshire coast town Whitby known for its connections with Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Captain Cook.

This Christmas and New Year, visitors will get the chance to ride North York Moors Railway steam trains as part of its special steam-hauled excursions to Whitby.

The trips should be pre-booked, will include seat allocations and the service departs from Pickering Station at 11.10am every day (10.15am on Sundays) from Thursday, December 28, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip will take you through the North York Moors National Park all the way to Whitby and while onboard, the buffet carriage will be serving hot and cold drinks and delicious snacks to feast on.

NYMR Whitby Winter Excursions. (Pic credit: North York Moors Railway)

Once you arrive at Whitby, you will have just over an hour and a half (two hours and 30 minutes on Sundays) to spend time in the Yorkshire coast town, visit the famous landmarks and sights before the steam-hauled service returns from Whitby at 2.30pm back to Pickering. During the winter’s family day out, you can enjoy a festive trip to the seaside, or a scenic walk with the fresh seaside air.

Tickets and seats are available to be pre-booked online on the NYMR’s website, with adult tickets at £45 each, and children (aged 0-15) get to travel for free. When you buy one day, you will get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Bronze, Silver and Gold services. Dogs are allowed on these services, at a rate of £3 per dog.