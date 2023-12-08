Winter trips in Yorkshire 2023 and 2024: North York Moors Railway announce winter excursions by steam trains to Whitby, a Yorkshire coast town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula
This Christmas and New Year, visitors will get the chance to ride North York Moors Railway steam trains as part of its special steam-hauled excursions to Whitby.
The trips should be pre-booked, will include seat allocations and the service departs from Pickering Station at 11.10am every day (10.15am on Sundays) from Thursday, December 28, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024.
The trip will take you through the North York Moors National Park all the way to Whitby and while onboard, the buffet carriage will be serving hot and cold drinks and delicious snacks to feast on.
Once you arrive at Whitby, you will have just over an hour and a half (two hours and 30 minutes on Sundays) to spend time in the Yorkshire coast town, visit the famous landmarks and sights before the steam-hauled service returns from Whitby at 2.30pm back to Pickering. During the winter’s family day out, you can enjoy a festive trip to the seaside, or a scenic walk with the fresh seaside air.
Tickets and seats are available to be pre-booked online on the NYMR’s website, with adult tickets at £45 each, and children (aged 0-15) get to travel for free. When you buy one day, you will get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Bronze, Silver and Gold services. Dogs are allowed on these services, at a rate of £3 per dog.
Gift Aiding your adult ticket means that NYMR can claim an extra 25 per cent tax back from the government. Without costing you extra, this will give the charity an additional £11.25 for every adult ticket sold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.