The event was held on April 21, 2025, in Gawthorpe, near Ossett, Wakefield and featured adult and children's races where participants carry sacks of coal over a 1.1km distance.

Adults compete in the men’s 50kg and women’s 20kg races, whilst children have their own fun runs.

Here are some of the best photos taken of the World Coal Carrying Championships 2025 by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

1 . World Coal Carrying Championships 2025 It was a rainy day during the race as Gladiator Jodie Ounsley competed in the race. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . World Coal Carrying Championships 2025 A woman raced with a sack of coal at the event. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . World Coal Carrying Championships 2025 A group of men running in the race. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales