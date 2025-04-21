World Coal Carrying Championships 2025: Best photos from Yorkshire race event where participants carried coals above their heads in rainy weather including Gladiator Jodie Ounsley

Published 21st Apr 2025, 17:37 BST
The 62nd World Coal Carrying Championships took place in Yorkshire on Easter Monday with competitors including Gladiator Jodie Ounsley - here are some photos from the event.

The event was held on April 21, 2025, in Gawthorpe, near Ossett, Wakefield and featured adult and children's races where participants carry sacks of coal over a 1.1km distance.

Adults compete in the men’s 50kg and women’s 20kg races, whilst children have their own fun runs.

Here are some of the best photos taken of the World Coal Carrying Championships 2025 by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

It was a rainy day during the race as Gladiator Jodie Ounsley competed in the race.

1. World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

A woman raced with a sack of coal at the event.

2. World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

A group of men running in the race.

3. World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

Onlookers watch on as a woman ran in the race.

4. World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

