The event was held on April 21, 2025, in Gawthorpe, near Ossett, Wakefield and featured adult and children's races where participants carry sacks of coal over a 1.1km distance.
Adults compete in the men’s 50kg and women’s 20kg races, whilst children have their own fun runs.
Here are some of the best photos taken of the World Coal Carrying Championships 2025 by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.