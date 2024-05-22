There are a variety of things to do in Yorkshire to tick off your bucket list for adventurers and thrill seekers - here are some of our favourites.

Many attractions in Yorkshire appeal to avid adventurers and people who enjoy trying activities that are out of their comfort zone.

Whether you’re interested in exploring the historic caves of Stump Cross Caverns or White Scar Caves or rock climbing and canoeing at Gaping Gill and How Stean Gorge, there’s something for everyone.

We have selected some of our favourite attractions for adventurers, some of which date back millennia.

Gaping Gill. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best things to do in Yorkshire for thrill seekers to tick off your bucket list

How Stean Gorge

This is one of the natural wonders of Yorkshire.

The length of the gorge is 1km and the ravine and caves can be explored using torches and visitors can challenge themselves through activities including gorge walking which are led by guides and the Ferrata high wire course. There are only three in the UK.

How Stean Gorge. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Visitors who are feeling brave can go abseiling, canoeing and caving and can take a break at the unique cafe hanging over the gorge with glass floors and stunning views of Nidderdale.

It was first opened as a tourist attraction in the 19th century.

Live for Today Adventure Centre

This centre was first established in 2012 when owners Marc and Dan visited a winter climbing trip to Austria and were inspired to bring this attraction to Yorkshire.

Stump Cross Caverns. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Visitors can embark on activities including rock climbing, delving into the subterranean wonders in a caving expedition, exploring secret etchings in historic stones and canoeing in tranquil waters.

White Scar Caves

This cave was discovered by Christopher Long in 1923 when he walked into the first cave through a crack in the rock.

It was first opened to the public in 1925 and is the longest show cave in Britain.

The cave was formed when carbon dioxide rich water dissolved limestone deposits and now contains formations of stalagmites and stalactites.

The Battlefield Cavern is 200,000 years old; has thousands of stalactites and stands at more than nearly 100ft high and is one of the largest caverns in Britain.

North Yorkshire Water Park

The waterpark was built in August 1918 on what was RAF West Ayton and was one of a series of aerodromes at the end of the Great War to fight the German U-boat.

It is now an attraction where you can enjoy thrilling experiences and tranquil landscapes and is nestled in the stunning Yorkshire Coast town of Scarborough.

Visitors can attempt challenges of escape and puzzle rooms, zip lines and a climbing tower, low rope rides, aquatic activities including paddleboarding, kayaking and wakeboarding, swimming and fishing.

Alpamare

The planning permission for the park was granted in 2012 and was part of a development called The Sands. It is located in Scarborough’s North Bay.

The waterpark includes a swimming pool, waterslides, a wave pool, children’s water playground and two heated outdoor pools.

The attraction also includes a sky trail, water chute, lakeside attractions and yoga by the sea.

Gaping Gill

The caving system is considered one of the longest and most complicated in the UK and it was in 1983 when members of the Cave Diving Group made the link between the cavern and Ingleborough Cave.

John Birbeck, from Settle, made the first descent of Alum Pot and attempted the first descent in 1842. He was lowered with a rope by farm labourers and reached a ledge 190ft down.

Gaping Gill can be attempted by cavers and non-cavers alike and for one week in May and August, visitors can be ‘winched’ down.

Stump Cross Caverns

It is thought that Stump Cross Caverns were formed around 500,000 years ago and the sediment from the ocean floor would gradually form limestone, the basic material from which the caves are made.