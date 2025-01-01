There are plenty of exciting places to visit and activities to try out in Yorkshire that you can tick off your bucket list in 2025 whether that’s cuddling a cow or exploring caves.

We are now entering into a new chapter where we can discover new things to do and see that will further enrich our lives.

In Yorkshire there are many elements to take into account when picking your ideal day out with your family and friends, whether that’s walking alongside alpacas, dressing up to the nines at the Whitby Goth Festival, hopping on a heritage steam train or exploring the caves.

We have listed our top eight things to do in Yorkshire to tick off your bucket list this year.

The Owners of Stump Cross Caverns. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Yorkshire bucket list 2025

Cow cuddling at Dumble Farm

At Dumble Farm you can book cow cuddling sessions where you will have an introductory talk and learn all about the history of the farm and the conservation project and introduced to the Highland cows you can cuddle.

There are retired dairy cows and Highland cross calves who will lie down quietly before enjoying your company.

Whitby Goth Weekend. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

You can take time to relax with them, listening to their cuddling and sensing their gentle nature, and you will also get the opportunity to brush and stroke them when they stand up.

Once you are done cuddling, you will meet the very cute young Highland cows for grooming and hugging. Then you can take your new friend for a walk along the farm track.

The day will conclude with meeting the goats who are playful and crave attention and you can enjoy tea or coffee and Farmer Fi’s home baked cakes, made with fresh ingredients from the farm.

Cave exploring at Stump Cross Caverns

Tim Barber and Nicholas Ralph. (Pic credit: Tim Barber)

You can take a trip through history at Stump Cross Caverns, a portal to a long-forgotten age before humans or dinosaurs existed.

For a day you can discover and explore some of the best-preserved prehistoric caves in the UK, where you will navigate twisting passageways, uncover rock formations and learn all about the ancient stories hidden deep underground.

Over the next few years, there will be a new cave to explore.

Alpaca walk at Suncliffe Beacon Farm

This farm is located in the peaceful Hambleton Hills near Husthwaite, where they offer alpaca walks during the day and afternoon farmyard visits.

When you arrive, you will meet the alpacas that you are going to walk with and be given a briefing. You will also get many photo opportunities.

As you walk alongside the alpacas, you will learn all about the animals, where they are from, what they eat, the qualities of their fleece and how they are farmed.

Dress up for Whitby Goth Weekend

Next year’s Whitby Goth Weekend will take place twice, first from April 24 to April 27, 2025 and from October 30 to November 2, 2025.

This is an event that celebrates the unconventional culture and a chance to immerse yourself in the gothic atmosphere in the coastal town most known for its links with Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

With alternative and Bohemian lifestyle and costumes, there will also be music, literature, fashion, artists and events.

Walk the James Herriot Way

This walk is named after the famous Yorkshire vet, Alf Wight, whose pen name was James Herriot, and is a 52-mile circular walk that runs through some of the best scenery in the Yorkshire Dales.

You will walk past many of the places associated with the world-famous vet and is typically walked over four days and starts and finishes in Aysgarth, with overnight stops in Hawes, Keld and Reeth.

All Creatures Great and Small filming locations tour

Tim Barber, the owner of Real Yorkshire Tours, takes visitors on a journey through all the filming locations for the popular Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small.

The tour starts in Grassington which features in the series as the fictional town of Darrowby, where they will get to explore the Yorkshire Dales market town.

Stops also include Mrs Pumphrey’s home, Helen’s farm, the narrow bridge, the church where James and Helen get married, Arncliffe village which features as the back of Skeldale House, travel along the dry stone walls where James drives and a stop at the church where Helen stands up Hugh at the altar.

The tour is a full day private guided tour in a 4x4 vehicle.

Heritage steam train journey in the North York Moors

Next year the North Yorkshire Moors Railway will be celebrating 200 years of the modern railway.

Part of the celebrations will include heritage events including the Pullman Dining Train experience where you will be dining as you travel through the stunning North York Moors National Park.

You will enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family featuring seasonal menus showcasing the best locally sourced food and drink.

The experience will take place in a heritage Pullman carriage which will transport guests back in time to the golden age of train travel, powered by steam or heritage diesel.

Leeds West Indian Festival

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is a three-day event that takes place over the August bank holiday weekend in Chapeltown and Harehills, Leeds.

The 2025 Afrikan Market Leeds will be held at the Leeds West Indian Centre on Saturday, November 15.