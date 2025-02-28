There are lots of things to do along the Yorkshire coast that only cost £50 whether that’s a Whitby tour or tickets to see The Corrs and Pendulum in Scarborough.

With the sun making an appearance, families will be looking for activities to enjoy together and the coast is full of attractions where you only need to spend up to £50.

There is something for every family, whether that’s a water park in Scarborough or a day out at Bridlington Animal Park that costs £50.

Whilst some activities are cheaper than £50 such as an open top bus tour in Whitby, so that you can spend the rest of the money wandering around coastal towns.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

How to spend £50 along the Yorkshire coast

Whitby Town Open Top Bus Tour

Family ticket (two adults and three children): £24

The Whitby Open Top Bus Tour is a sightseeing tour of the coastal town where visitors climb aboard a double-decker bus through the town’s narrow streets which offers spectacular views of the harbour and seascape. Local guides will take visitors on a trip around Whitby and they can hop on and off the tour as often as they want, giving families a chance to enjoy what the town has to offer.

Flamborough Head. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Ticket prices: Between £37.90 and £49.10

The Corrs will be performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre and with Natalie Imbruglia as their special guest on June 11, 2025 with cheapest ticket price of £46.30. Pendulum will also be performing there on June 20, 2025 with special guests Normandie. The cheapest ticket prices are between £37.90 and £49.10.

Alpamare Water Park Scarborough

Family ticket during the weekdays: £40

All tickets include three hours access to the waterpark subject to park closing times and those who buy a meal at the Hydro Cafe will have their admission time extended by 30 minutes.

Flamborough Lighthouse Tours

Family ticket: £17

The ticket includes a 20 minute tour of the lighthouse guided by experts who will provide commentary on the lighthouse’s history and how it works and visitors will be able to enjoy views of Bridlington from the lantern room.

Bridlington Animal Park

Ticket prices: £12 (adult) and £8 (children)