For an Easter day out or if you would like to go on a spring or summer adventure, there are plenty of places to visit along the coast.

Tourism experience, Route YC, has selected a list of five destinations along the Yorkshire coast from Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are interested in petting lambs or climbing on top of a lighthouse, Route YC is encouraging families to schedule their own outdoor adventures along the coast and countryside this year. Focussing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, there will be cultural immersion and local experiences, adventures and outdoor activities, and food and drink tourism.

Rides at The Scarborough Collection Fair. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Yorkshire Coast events in March 2024

Humble Bee Farm

Families can learn all about the lambing process at Humble Bee Farm, near Scarborough where they are hosting 90-minute sessions.

Tickets cost £8 per person and must be booked in advance, under 2s are free and you will get to meet and feed a lamb. You will be able to hear about the flock, count the lambs and photo opportunities, before greeting the sheepdogs and following a trail around the farm.

Lambing at Humble Bee Farm. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Visitors will also get to know the full Farmyard Gang including Tilly the Shetland Pony, donkeys, alpacas, goats, hens and ducks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a VIP Lambing Experience that costs £30 per person, including children, and lasts two hours for a maximum of eight people per session.

Dates vary and are available on the Humble Farm Bee website.

Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: English Heritage)

Scarborough Fair Collection

You can visit the Scarborough Fair Collection, which reopens on Friday, March 29, 2024 and regular opening hours are from Wednesday to Saturday until Friday, November 1, 2024 from 10am to 4pm.

The museum displays fairground mechanical organs and showman’s engines, and is one of the largest collections in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult tickets cost £9, over 65s are £8 and children are £6. There will also be vintage fairground rides to try for an extra fee.

Flamborough Lighthouse

People who are taller than 1.1 metres can climb the 119 steps to reach the top of Flamborough Lighthouse.

The building was built in 1806 and still lights the way for coastal traffic. It marks the Flamborough Headland and allows safe passage to the ports of Scarborough and Bridlington.

You can book a tour and experience the stunning views from the top. Adult tickets cost £5.50, child tickets (up to 15 years) are £4.50, opening selected days from March 23, 2024 from 12pm to 4pm (last tour is at 3.30pm).

Whitby Abbey and Scarborough Castle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an adventure quest at Whitby Abbey and Scarborough Castle this Easter holiday.

You can explore the abbey grounds to hunt for clues, challenges and discover traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race.

Track down the Easter eggs and you will be rewarded with an adventurer’s certificate and a delicious chocolate treat.

The standard ticket price is £2+, adult tickets cost £11, and child (5-17 years) tickets cost £6.50. Easter Adventure Quest at Whitby Abbey is on between March 23, 2024 to April 14, 2024.

Marine Discovery Centre, Whitby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top three European ports for landing lobsters are Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby, why not find out more about them at The Whitby Lobster Hatchery, based at Marine Discovery Centre.

They aim to conserve the region’s lobster stocks and plan to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters back into the wild every year.