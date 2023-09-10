Even though we are approaching autumn season, the weather remains sunny and hot and the Yorkshire Coast is the ideal location for family trips - here are some popular events and festivals taking place in September 2023.

As the summer holidays draw to a close, many families will be looking to make the most of the remaining long days we have by seeking out a variety of events.

Whether you prefer taking in the beautiful coastal sights of some of the country’s most stunning beaches by going surfing or flying a kite or whether you are a car enthusiast and enjoy rallies and races - there is something for everyone along the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Various events are organised by the Yorkshire Coast BID and has a diary full of interesting activities to indulge in across the region’s coastline.

Most Popular

Staithes. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Seven events and festivals along the Yorkshire Coast in September 2023

Old Parcels Office Exhibition

Date: From September 8 to September 17

Where: Railway Station Car Park, Westborough, Scarborough YO11 1TN.

A couple enjoy the hot weather on Bridlington beach. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

What’s on: Part of Yorkshire Coast BID’s diary of events, this exhibition celebrates the history of entertainment in Scarborough with the ultimate heritage event - When the Entertainers Came to Town.

It overlaps with National Heritage Week and is a chance to look back at memorabilia that follows the growth of the music halls, dance halls, theatres and cinemas that charted the arrival of the railway and built up Scarborough, making it the holiday destination it is today.

SuperCar Saturday

Date: September 23 (Bridlington) and October 7 (Whitby)

Where: Bridlington Spa and Whitby harbour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: Experience some of the most impressive collections of supercars along the coast with this event coming to Bridlington and Whitby this year.

The event will see more than 80 supercars of the highest quality of automotive engineering and design.

Partnering up with JPC Specialist Motorsports, the Yorkshire Coast BID will host the automotive event that will leave car enthusiasts and families alike fascinated.

The event is free to attend.

Filey Kite Festival

Date: September 16 and September 17

Where: Filey Brigg

What’s on: The Filey Kite Festival an event that celebrates kites and other activities such as sandcastle building competitions and face painting for children and takes place every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will see a variety of different kites of all shapes, sizes and colours on the breezy headland of Filey Brigg.

There will also be rides for children and drinks and snacks available and the event is free to attend.

Staithes Festival

Date: From September 15 to September 17

Where: Staithes High Street

What’s on: This will be a weekend of artists in galleries, talks, walks, workshops and events throughout the village.

Filey Fishing Festival

Date: From September 3 to September 11

Where: Filey

What’s on: The annual event has been held since 1922 and usually starts in the first week of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglers come from all over the country to compete for numerous silver trophies and cash prizes.

Scarborough Surf Festival

Date: September 30

Where: North Bay

What’s on: The annual festival is popular with locals and tourists alike with surfing lessons and classes available for all abilities and ages as well as yoga classes on the beach and a display of VW campervans along the promenade.

Scarborough Pride

Date: September 30 from 12pm to 6pm

Where: Scarborough Spa