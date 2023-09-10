Yorkshire Coast events in September 2023: Seven festivals and events to attend with the family where you can admire Yorkshire’s sandy beaches this autumn including SuperCar Saturday in Bridlington and Filey Kite Festival
As the summer holidays draw to a close, many families will be looking to make the most of the remaining long days we have by seeking out a variety of events.
Whether you prefer taking in the beautiful coastal sights of some of the country’s most stunning beaches by going surfing or flying a kite or whether you are a car enthusiast and enjoy rallies and races - there is something for everyone along the coast.
Various events are organised by the Yorkshire Coast BID and has a diary full of interesting activities to indulge in across the region’s coastline.
Seven events and festivals along the Yorkshire Coast in September 2023
Old Parcels Office Exhibition
Date: From September 8 to September 17
Where: Railway Station Car Park, Westborough, Scarborough YO11 1TN.
What’s on: Part of Yorkshire Coast BID’s diary of events, this exhibition celebrates the history of entertainment in Scarborough with the ultimate heritage event - When the Entertainers Came to Town.
It overlaps with National Heritage Week and is a chance to look back at memorabilia that follows the growth of the music halls, dance halls, theatres and cinemas that charted the arrival of the railway and built up Scarborough, making it the holiday destination it is today.
SuperCar Saturday
Date: September 23 (Bridlington) and October 7 (Whitby)
Where: Bridlington Spa and Whitby harbour
What’s on: Experience some of the most impressive collections of supercars along the coast with this event coming to Bridlington and Whitby this year.
The event will see more than 80 supercars of the highest quality of automotive engineering and design.
Partnering up with JPC Specialist Motorsports, the Yorkshire Coast BID will host the automotive event that will leave car enthusiasts and families alike fascinated.
The event is free to attend.
Filey Kite Festival
Date: September 16 and September 17
Where: Filey Brigg
What’s on: The Filey Kite Festival an event that celebrates kites and other activities such as sandcastle building competitions and face painting for children and takes place every year.
You will see a variety of different kites of all shapes, sizes and colours on the breezy headland of Filey Brigg.
There will also be rides for children and drinks and snacks available and the event is free to attend.
Staithes Festival
Date: From September 15 to September 17
Where: Staithes High Street
What’s on: This will be a weekend of artists in galleries, talks, walks, workshops and events throughout the village.
Filey Fishing Festival
Date: From September 3 to September 11
Where: Filey
What’s on: The annual event has been held since 1922 and usually starts in the first week of September.
Anglers come from all over the country to compete for numerous silver trophies and cash prizes.
Scarborough Surf Festival
Date: September 30
Where: North Bay
What’s on: The annual festival is popular with locals and tourists alike with surfing lessons and classes available for all abilities and ages as well as yoga classes on the beach and a display of VW campervans along the promenade.
Scarborough Pride
Date: September 30 from 12pm to 6pm
Where: Scarborough Spa
What’s on: This event celebrates diversity, love and inclusivity along the coast and has been established to promote equality and diversity and particularly the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity of people living in Scarborough and surrounding areas.