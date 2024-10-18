There are plenty of things to do this weekend along the Yorkshire Coast whether you are an avid hunter of fossils or a bird enthusiast.

The autumn and Halloween season is a very busy time for various venues hosting fun events and activities for families.

The Yorkshire Coast is no exception, turning interesting hobbies into memorable events that fit in with the Halloween theme while hosting events where visitors can appreciate the jewel coastline.

From an illuminated Whitby Abbey and Scarborough Sea Life’s Ascarium to family fossil hunting and birdwatching at Bempton Cliffs, there’s something for everyone.

English Heritage lights up the ruins of iconic site Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire for Illuminated Abbey. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Things to do along the Yorkshire coast

Yorkshire coast family fossil hunt

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 10:30am to 12:30pm

Location: Cayton Bay Beach, Cayton, YO11 3NR.

What’s on: Visitors can join palaeontology expert Dr Liam Herringshaw as they travel back millions of years on this family friendly fossil hunting trip.

Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Date: From Thursday, 24 October to Saturday, 2 November, 2024

Location: Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT.

What’s on: The remains of Whitby Abbey will be immersed in beautiful colours as part of an event where Tim Will Tell theatre group will take you on a journey into a world of Victorian gothic in new creation ‘If These Stones Could Talk’.

Half Term Halloween at Filey Bird Garden

Date: From Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, November 3, 2024

Location: Scarborough Road, Filey, YO14 9PG.

What’s on: This Halloween Special event throughout the half term holidays with a variety of activities and with the addition of family friendly Spooky Themed Areas and a £1 Halloween Treasure Hunt.

Playdale's Pumpkin Patch

Date: 19, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 October 2024

Location: Carr Lane, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3AT.

What’s on: At the farm you can feed the animals, play in the indoor and outdoor play areas and take a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Festival at Redcliffe Farm

Date: Saturday and Sunday weekend of October 19 and 20 and then daily from Saturday, October 26 to Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Redcliffe Farm Shop, Redcliffe Lane, Lebberston, Scarborough, YO11 3NT.

What’s on: A pumpkin extravaganza.

Fright Fest '24: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024, 12A)

Date: From October 19 to October 23, 2024 at 7.45pm

Location: Stephen Joseph Theatre, Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1JW.

What’s on: Beetlejuice is back and available to watch at the theatre for a Halloween treat.

Birdwatching for Beginners at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

Date: October 20, 2024 from 8am to 10am

Location: RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

What’s on: Join the guide, Andy, for an inspiring walk where you will be educated on birds and be able to listen for the sounds of various species.

Scarborough Sea Life Ascarium!

Date: From Friday, Oct 18 to Sunday, November 3, 2024

Location: SEA LIFE Scarborough, Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough, YO12 6RP.

What’s on: The Sea Witch has returned. The centre will host magical challenges throughout the aquarium where visitors can test their bravery.

Pumpkin Trail

Date: From Saturday, October 19 to Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Scarborough North Bay Railway, Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO12 6PF.

What’s on: Take a ride on a train as you complete the Pumpkin trail and potentially win a Ghoulish Goody Bag.

Autumnfest Craft Fayre

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 10am to 2pm

Location: 4-6 Coatham Road, Redcar, TS10 1RJ