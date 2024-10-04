There are plenty of things to do along the Yorkshire coast over October half term this year for families with children.

October half term is approaching and families with children will be looking for fun things to do together.

For a great family-friendly getaway, without having to spring for a holiday abroad, or even just a fun family day out, travel company Route YC has mapped out a road trip.

The organisation helps visitors discover a choice of five destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including illuminations at Whitby Abbey, splashing around at a waterpark and learning all about sea life at a marine centre.

Whitby Abbey illuminations. (Pic credit: Route YC)

The team at Route YC have compiled five fun ideas for families to try, from fossil hunting on the coast, to an event which illuminates the night’s sky, to finding out more about the marine life living on the Yorkshire coast, there is something for everyone.

Here are some events taking place and places to spend quality time with the family along the coast over October half term.

Five things to do along the Yorkshire coast over October half term

1 - Whitby Abbey Illuminations

Every evening from Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, November 2, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey ruins will be covered in dramatic illuminations.

The Time Will Tell theatre group will guide you through a nightmare world of Victorian Gothic in a new production called, ‘If these Stones could talk’. Visitors might encounter Dracula from Bram Stoker’s novel.

2 - The Drinking Dinosaur

At the natural rock formations at Flamborough Head near Bridlington where younger members can challenge themselves by spotting The Drinking Dinosaur.

Whether you are in the mood for a run or a walk on the stunning beaches nearby, there are many ways to explore the natural beauty.

3 - North Yorkshire Waterpark

There are plenty of activities to get busy with at this waterpark including paddleboarding, ziplining or kayaking, or maybe pedalo with younger kids.

4 - Dinosaur coast

Robin Hood’s Bay is a very popular place to hunt for fossils, as such the Yorkshire Coast is known as the Dinosaur Coast and is the perfect day out for families with children who love dinosaurs.

You can go hunting for ammonites, belemnites and the peculiarly named devil’s toenails (gryphaea). The optimal time to search for these treasures is after stormy weather and the village also has plenty of rockpools to explore too.

5 - Marine Discovery Centre

The top three European ports for landing lobsters are Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby, so why not find out more about them at The Whitby Lobster Hatchery, based at the Marine Discovery Centre?