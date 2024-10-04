Yorkshire coast: Five things to do along the coast this October half term including Whitby Abbey illuminations, fossil hunting in Robin Hood’s Bay and a day out at a waterpark
October half term is approaching and families with children will be looking for fun things to do together.
For a great family-friendly getaway, without having to spring for a holiday abroad, or even just a fun family day out, travel company Route YC has mapped out a road trip.
The organisation helps visitors discover a choice of five destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including illuminations at Whitby Abbey, splashing around at a waterpark and learning all about sea life at a marine centre.
The team at Route YC have compiled five fun ideas for families to try, from fossil hunting on the coast, to an event which illuminates the night’s sky, to finding out more about the marine life living on the Yorkshire coast, there is something for everyone.
Here are some events taking place and places to spend quality time with the family along the coast over October half term.
Five things to do along the Yorkshire coast over October half term
1 - Whitby Abbey Illuminations
Every evening from Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, November 2, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey ruins will be covered in dramatic illuminations.
The Time Will Tell theatre group will guide you through a nightmare world of Victorian Gothic in a new production called, ‘If these Stones could talk’. Visitors might encounter Dracula from Bram Stoker’s novel.
2 - The Drinking Dinosaur
At the natural rock formations at Flamborough Head near Bridlington where younger members can challenge themselves by spotting The Drinking Dinosaur.
No algorithms, no AI - just the best news, compiled by us for you in our daily newsletter. Sign up now
Whether you are in the mood for a run or a walk on the stunning beaches nearby, there are many ways to explore the natural beauty.
3 - North Yorkshire Waterpark
There are plenty of activities to get busy with at this waterpark including paddleboarding, ziplining or kayaking, or maybe pedalo with younger kids.
4 - Dinosaur coast
Robin Hood’s Bay is a very popular place to hunt for fossils, as such the Yorkshire Coast is known as the Dinosaur Coast and is the perfect day out for families with children who love dinosaurs.
You can go hunting for ammonites, belemnites and the peculiarly named devil’s toenails (gryphaea). The optimal time to search for these treasures is after stormy weather and the village also has plenty of rockpools to explore too.
5 - Marine Discovery Centre
The top three European ports for landing lobsters are Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby, so why not find out more about them at The Whitby Lobster Hatchery, based at the Marine Discovery Centre?
The centre wants to conserve the region’s lobster stocks and plans to release 100,000 young lobsters back into the wild every year. At the centre you can learn more about the sea life found along the Yorkshire Coast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.