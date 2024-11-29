These are the Christmas markets taking place along the Yorkshire coast this year.

There are many different ways of celebrating local talent in Yorkshire, especially during the Christmas season.

At the festive markets, there are a variety of stalls selling unique, handcrafted items and locally sourced food and drink that are managed by independent businesses.

Christmas celebrations at the Victorian Weekend. | James Hardisty

What better location to showcase local artisan businesses than the jewel coastline? Here are the Christmas markets taking place along the Yorkshire coast.

Yorkshire coast Christmas markets

Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Date: December 7 and 8, 2024

Location: The Dock, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4ST.

What’s on: The first Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend was held 30 years ago and the event allows visitors to dress up in traditional Victorian costume and the village will be dressed up in elaborate Christmas decorations from lights to window dressings, Christmas trees and festive wreaths.

Scarborough Sparkle

Date: Friday, November 29 (5pm to 9pm), Saturday, November 30 (11am to 8pm) and Sunday, December 1 (11am to 5pm)

Location: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Northstead Manor Gardens, Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO12 6PF.

What’s on: A magical and enchanting Christmas wonderland featuring a lantern parade, 50 stalls selling crafts, gifts, hot food and drinks, a tipi bar, live music, local choirs, toasted marshmallows, Santa sleigh and appearances, a snow machine, Christmas tree and famous faces including the Grinch, Elsa, Ana and Olaf. The event also includes rides and attractions such as a giant Ferris wheel, teacup rides, bungee trampolines, ghost train, fun house, inflatable slide and swings.

Christmas Artisan Fair

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Queen Street Methodist Church, Scarborough Queen Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HQ.

What’s on: A festive day of shopping and entertainment including unique handmade gifts, crafts, and treats from talented local artisans.

Saint Catherine's Christmas Fair

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024 from 10am to 3pm

Location: Saint Catherine's Hospice, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, YO12 5RE.

What’s on: An annual Christmas fair with activities for all ages including Christmas stalls, a raffle and tombola, friendly animals and a Santa’s Grotto.

Christmas Fair

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: West Cliff Primary School, 1889 Church Square, West Cliff, Whitby, YO21 3EF.