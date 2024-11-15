Yorkshire coast events: Six festive events taking place along Yorkshire’s jewel coastline this weekend including Whitby Christmas market and Santa’s arrival in Scarborough

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:45 GMT
There are many festive events and activities taking place this weekend along Yorkshire’s jewel coastline - here is a list of them.

We are mid-way in November and officially thinking about the festive season. This weekend will be packed with lots of things to do.

Whether you enjoy a nice stroll through Christmas markets in the gothic town of Whitby, eager to meet Santa in Scarborough or prefer a moonlight walk along the North Yorkshire coast, there is something for everyone.

Whitby.Whitby.
Whitby. | James Hardisty

We have compiled a list of things you can do this weekend below.

Yorkshire coast festive events this weekend

Magical Moonlight Coastal Walk

Date: Saturday, November 16 from 7.45pm to 10.45pm

Location: Robin Hood’s Bay.

What’s on: Visitors will be led by guides along the Cinder Track up towards Ravenscar before descending down towards the beach and back to Robin Hood’s Bay while the moon is out.

Whitby Christmas Market & Festival

Date: Friday, November 15 (5pm to 8pm), Saturday, November 16 (10am to 8pm) and Sunday, November 17 (10am to 4pm)

Location: Front Marina Car Park, Whitby, YO21 1YN.

What’s on: There will be a variety of local choirs who will be performing popular Christmas carols, Friday will culminate with the Christmas light switch on and there will be lots of market stalls selling food, drinks and trinkets, the Town Mayor will kick off proceedings on Friday, Saturday will end with fireworks display.

Scarborough Comic-Con

Date: Sunday, November 17 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Scarborough Spa, South Bay, Scarborough, YO11 2HD.

What’s on: The little comic-con by the sea with media guests: Toby Sebastian, Mike Fielding, Dave Brown, and Phil Fletcher and Hacker T Dog along with geeky attractions such as The Grinch and Throne, Dinosaur Zone and Harry Potter Broom Green Screen.

Scarborough Harbour and South Bay.Scarborough Harbour and South Bay.
Scarborough Harbour and South Bay. | Simon Hulme

Christmas Tree Window and Decorations Making

Date: Saturday, November 16 from 12pm to 2pm

Location: St Helen's Square, Scarborough, YO11 1EU.

What’s on: Free workshops for all families where they can make a stained glass style Christmas Tree for the Mezzanine as well as decorations to take away.

Santa's Arrival in Scarborough

Date: Saturday, November 16 from 1.30pm

Location: Scarborough South Bay, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, YO11 1NT.

What’s on: Join many residents of Scarborough as they welcome Santa Claus who will arrive by, his now traditional method of, boat into the harbour, parade down the street on his sleigh, making his way to his Grotto at Boyes Scarborough Store.

The Scarborough Fair - Scarborough Lights

Date: From Friday, November 15 to Friday, November 22

Location: Various locations in Scarborough, YO11 1UE.

What’s on: The second edition of Scarborough Lights will include a variety of free and affordable light shows, installations and community activities throughout Scarborough as well as indoor and outdoor works and projections to get you in the festive mood.

