Harrogate event centre will be hosting this year’s Yorkshire Comic-Con which will see celebrity guests attend including Monty Python and Fawlty Towers actor John Cleese.

Yorkshire Comic-Con will be hosted at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate for the first time this year. The event will attract comic, TV and film fans from all over the world to celebrate everything on the small and large screen.

Comic Con Yorkshire is a place where fans of pop culture, films, TV, comic books and more can meet and greet their favourite actors, have photographs taken with them and get their autographs. Special guests attending participate in Q&A panels so that fans can interact with them on a less crowded level.

Fans can also dress up and join the huge cosplay community, browse trade stalls that sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork and more. There are also props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions including training schools, video gaming, activities, displays, and more.

