Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink 2023: Proud Yorkshire chef James Martin stars among the best photos from day three of the region's popular food and drink festival

Proud Yorkshireman and celebrity chef James Martin attended the last day of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival - here are some of the highlights.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

Despite the rain and unstable weather, the last day of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, which took place on Funkirk Farm, Skipton, on Sunday, July 23, was completely packed with visitors.

James Martin, who hails from Malton, hosted a chef demonstration as well as a Q&A at the event and fashion guru Gok Wan DJ’d into the night.

Here are some of the event highlights.

James Martin cooking.

1. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

James Martin cooking. Photo: Stephen Garnett

A lot of laughs and entertainment took place at the event.

2. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

A lot of laughs and entertainment took place at the event. Photo: Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

Children enjoyed the festival with their families.

3. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

Children enjoyed the festival with their families. Photo: Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

Whatever the weather, people enjoyed themselves whilst protecting themselves from the rain.

4. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

Whatever the weather, people enjoyed themselves whilst protecting themselves from the rain. Photo: Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

