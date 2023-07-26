Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink 2023: Proud Yorkshire chef James Martin stars among the best photos from day three of the region's popular food and drink festival
Proud Yorkshireman and celebrity chef James Martin attended the last day of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival - here are some of the highlights.
Despite the rain and unstable weather, the last day of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, which took place on Funkirk Farm, Skipton, on Sunday, July 23, was completely packed with visitors.
James Martin, who hails from Malton, hosted a chef demonstration as well as a Q&A at the event and fashion guru Gok Wan DJ’d into the night.
Here are some of the event highlights.
Page 1 of 3