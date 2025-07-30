Ahead of Yorkshire Day 2025 here is a roundup of eight activities taking place across the region this weekend including a volunteer day at Bradford’s ‘most haunted’ location and live entertainment on a York cruise.

Yorkshire Day originated in 1975 and has since grown to be a significant date on the region’s calendar, with many celebrations that take place across Yorkshire.

The date also coincides with the abolition of slavery, a campaign led by Black activists and Yorkshire politician William Wilberforce.

There are many events going on in Yorkshire this year including a volunteer day at Bolling Hall, known as the ‘most haunted’ building in Bradford and is thought to have 20 ghosts residing there.

The Cherry Blossom at Bolling Hall, Bradford. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Yorkshire Day 2025 events

Ilkley Manor House

Date: From August 1 to August 3 (2pm to 4pm)

Location: Ilkley Manor House, Castle Yard, Ilkley, LS29 9DT.

River Ouse, York. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

What’s on: The house will be open for family entertainment and two exhibitions: Friends of Ilkley Rail Station’s Keeping Track and Poetry and Image by the Solar Gallery. The family-friendly activities will include making paper Yorkshire Roses and playing traditional games and toys in the courtyard.

Knaresborough Castle

Date: August 1 (10am to 3pm)

Location: Knaresborough Castle Grounds, Castle Yard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AS.

What’s on: There will be an artisan market featuring local crafts, handmade products, gourmet treats and Yorkshire produce, as well as live folk music and traditional entertainment, family-friendly activities and craft workshops and handcrafted gifts and local artwork.

Craven Museum

Date: July 31 (drop in between 10am and 12pm)

Location: Craven Museum, High St, Skipton, BD23 1AH.

What’s on: Bring your own White Rose and browse some Yorkshire-themed items from the museum collection. You can also enjoy traditional Yorkshire snacks and drinks which will be available to buy in the Hub.

Bolling Hall

Date: August 1 (11am to 3pm)

Location: Bolling Hall Museum, Bowling Hall Rd, Bradford, BD4 7LP.

What’s on: You can bring a picnic and sit outside in the museum gardens. Volunteer heritage gardeners will be available to plant some seeds to take home. The Bradford Library will also have volunteers who will host Yorkshire themed storytelling and craft sessions. There will also be a mobile artisan serving speciality coffee and teas

Beningbrough Hall

Date: August 1 (10am to 4.30pm)

Location: Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens, York, YO30 1DD.

What’s on: There will be shops stocking up on unique products inspired by National Trust locations and supplies will be local, often from small businesses.

York City Centre

Date: August 1 to August 3

Location: Parliament Street, York.

What’s on: A small artisan celebrating all things Yorkshire, sourcing local makers and Yorkshire produced goods.

River Ouse

Date: August 1 (7pm to 9pm)

Location: King’s Staith, York, YO1 9SN.

What’s on: Set sail with City Cruises York for Yorkshire Day Live, a concert on the River Ouse. The cruise will last two hours and the Hyde Family Jam will entertain with music. The York Gin Boarding Drink will be there for drinks and there will be an on-board bar selling local snacks and beverages.

The Crown Hotel

Date: August 1 (1pm to 4pm)

Location: The Crown Hotel, Crown Place, Harrogate, HG1 2RZ.