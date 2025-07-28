Ahead of Yorkshire Day 2025 we take a look at the weather forecast across the region and what to expect on August 1.

Yorkshire Day is an annual celebration of all things Yorkshire that takes place on August 1 and was originally celebrated in Beverley by the Yorkshire Ridings Society in 1975.

This year will be its 50th anniversary and the civic celebrations will take place in Bradford and Ilkley.

The weather is likely to be changeable, often cloudy, with sunny intervals as well as occasional showers, perhaps heavy rain on Friday across the region and turning slightly warmer and sunnier in the evening.

Yorkshire Day flag. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

In Leeds, the early hours of the morning will have sunny intervals. It is likely to turn cloudy from 7am to 2pm and sunny intervals will return in the early evening.

During the morning and afternoon, chances of precipitation can vary between 30 per cent and 40 per cent. High temperatures can reach 21C.

In York and Hull, the maximum temperature is set to be 22C and 21C respectively. However, the early hours of the day are set to be cloudy until 7am, when sunny intervals appear. From 10am to 12pm it is set to be cloudy and the sunny breaks will reappear from 1pm into the evening at 8pm.

The chances of precipitation throughout the day and evening will range between 10 per cent and 40 per cent.

In the early hours of Friday in Sheffield and Bradford, there will be sunny intervals until around 10am when it turns cloudy until 4pm. The sunny intervals will return from 4pm until the late evening.

The chances of precipitation in the two cities will range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent throughout the day and evening. The maximum temperature will be between 20C and 21C.

In Harrogate, it will mostly be cloudy and overcast during the morning and afternoon until 4pm when there will be sunny intervals throughout the evening.