You’ll be doffing your flat cap as you sing Ilkla Moor Baht’at because it is soon Yorkshire Day, the day that celebrates all that is great about God’s Own County.

Whether you want to spend the day discussing the devolution of Yorkshire or scranning a Fat Rascal at Betty’s Tearoom, there are a range of ways you can metaphorically fly the white rose flag on Thursday August 1 and beyond.

Yorkshire Day has been celebrated since 1975 to mark the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden. The first official civic celebration to mark the day took place in 1985 in York, organised by the Yorkshire Society which launched in 1980.

The annual civic celebration is held in different parts of the region but this year it will be back in York.

Organised by the Yorkshire Society and the host location’s council, it is the biggest civic ceremony of its kind in the UK.

The society, which launched in 1980 to celebrate ‘Yorkshireness’ and campaign for local issues, is also hosting an event in York on the eve of Yorkshire Day (July 31), at Yorkshire Museum discussing the future of Yorkshire governance with speakers and Yorkshire themed songs with the Yorkshire Society.

For those interested in business in Yorkshire the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced its flagship free business event, MY Conference which is returning to Calderdale in 2024 on Yorkshire Day after a seven-year hiatus with a networking breakfast ahead of the exhibition hall opening from 10am to 3pm, supported by AD:VENTURE and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

One thriving trade in Yorkshire used to be the wool industry which has been the main material used in authentic flat caps, dating back to the 14th century.

Free Yorkshire inspired popcorn at Xscape

Flat caps are associated with the working class and are often portrayed in sketches about Yorkshire, along with the motto: 'Ear all, see all, say nowt; Eat all, sup all, pay nowt; And if ivver tha does owt fer nowt – Allus do it fer thissen.’

Well if you ever need an excuse to wear a flat cap preferably of the woollen variety, now’s your chance because there’s a World Record attempt of the most people wearing flat caps in one place this Yorkshire Day. The event will also raise awareness of mental health, taking place at Mexborough Athletic Club.

If flat caps aren’t your bag, there’s a range of independent clothes wear companies in Yorkshire such as Mama and Me embroidery for Yorkshire themed kids wear or inside the Made and Found shop which showcases Yorkshire traders.

Brass bands are also synonymous with Yorkshire. As a homage to our musical history, a dynamic tribute to the Yorkshire brass bands of days gone by, Back Chat Brass will be performing their lively brand of brassy beats for centre visitors in The Village at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds between 12pm and 3pm.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose, said: “We love to celebrate Yorkshire Day with something special here at White Rose, and we know that Back Chat Brass will bring smiles to the faces of our guests on 1st August.

“We’ll put on the great music, fantastic venue, and free parking, and you’ll just need to pick up a cup of tea at one of our cafes to make the perfect tribute to God’s Own County.”

Nearby Morley, which is often dubbed ‘the most patriotic town in the UK,’ will play host to a family fun filled day of stalls, food and drink, fairground rides, teapot trail and an outdoor cinema showing of Paddington at 2pm in the town centre. Morley’s own Town Crier will be proclaiming his Yorkshire Day cry at 11am.

If that’s not enough to give you that sense of Yorkshire Pride, you could learn how to talk tyke aka proper Yorkshire at Yorkshire Dialect Society’s event also on Saturday August 3 at Kirklees Library.

Other ways you can celebrate our Yorkshire heritage all year around include watching Kes, The Full Monty and This is England.

You could also raise a toast with a cup of tea or a Yorkshire themed cocktail such as The Dales Bramble, using a Yorkshire-brewed Vodka.

The recipe included 50 ml of Nine Tines Vodka, 25 ml fresh lemon juice, 12.5 ml simple syrup (1:1 sugar to water ratio), 12.5 ml blackberry liqueur (e.g., Crème de Mûre), fresh blackberries, for garnish and ice cubes.

Or what better excuse to get a free beer than heading to Black Sheep Brewery. They’re offering a free Yorkshire beer to everyone on Thursday in their visitors centre when customers order a main meal. Booking is essential.

Finish Yorkshire Day by reading the first verse of a poem by John Hartley, the most prolific of 19th century dialect writers, called "Yorksher":

YORKSHER by John Hartley. (1905)

God bless all honest Yorksher fowk!

Wheearivver they may be

Tho' young or old, or rich or poor,

They're all alike to me.

Aw’ve monny met, throo monny parts,

Who've cheered me on mi way,

But yet, deep i’ mi heart ov hearts,