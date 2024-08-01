There are misconceptions about Yorkshire and folk from the region - Yorkshire Post readers dispel some myths ahead of Yorkshire Day as well as things they wish outsiders knew about God’s Own Country.

On Yorkshire Day we remember the different things we appreciate about the region as well as its history, culture and traditions.

There are also various things that not many people know about Yorkshire that locals wish they knew about it.

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what they think.

The Yorkshire Flag is raised at the Cow and Calf Rocks. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Things that Yorkshire folk wish people who lived outside of the region knew more about God’s Own Country

“How to respect the Yorkshire folk by being polite.” - Niall Cheyne

“Truly Yorshire born and bred for generations like me, are welcoming, warm, love telling you all about God's county, the beers, the food, the down to earth, no messing about honesty. Yorkshire people are the friendliest, caring people in the UK, if not the World. Fish and chips are pretty good too!” - Peter Arundale

“That we don't all wear flat caps, own a whippet, ferret or pigeons and that we are educated (well most). And finally up North is not Yorkshire! Netherlands.” - Karen Pickard

“There are some absolutely amazing food places; street food, cafés, restaurants. Particularly in small villages.” - Jamie Ruth Hatch

“Southerners have settled here too! I was born in London and moved to Leeds for a job back in 1984. Been here since!” - Lorraine Be

“How beautiful it is, I'm from Suffolk, a fab place too. But Yorkshire really is special, just a short trip, North, South East or West you are likely to see some spectacular scenery, the people are nice too!!!” - Lynn Burns

“How genuine the Yorkshire folk are plus the beautiful landscapes.” - Susan Joy

“That we say what we like and we like what we bloody well say.” - Charlie Rawnsley

“How to pronounce Slaithwaite…” - Ged Robinson

“Wonderful place names like Ugglebarnby and Blubberhouses…” - John Hynes

“World class fish and chips. I travel over from Lancashire fairly regularly for a treat.” - Nick Kefford

“I live in the States. Love the UK, and visited several dozen times through the years while on holiday. But the first time I visited Yorkshire, I fell in love. From the moment I picked up my hire car at Leeds-Bradford, I was sold. The first thing you notice is the natural beauty, then the incredible history before you. Then the accent. OMG. To an American it sounded like a dialect from another planet. But once you got used to it, it sounded wonderful. And once you got to know the locals, you realise how incredibly warm, friendly, and funny they are. I made many friends in Yorkshire over the years and the whole region will always hold a special place in my heart.” - John Exbury

“That Shambles was NOT the inspiration for Diagon Alley.” - Charlotta Colliander Golding

“We don’t over pronounce the ‘T’. The ‘T’ is often implied.” - Ghee Eeque

“That most people in Yorkshire aren’t small minded as some of the comments suggest. They are the most friendly, welcoming, not materialistic, and down to earth people you will meet. And the Dales are gods own, and he has a Wensleydale postcode.” - John Barker

“Not to say Mashem.” - Neil Jackson

“That best and most fertile land is for cultivating food on, for our tables now and in the future. Not for fat cats to make a quick profit by kicking tenant farmers off the farms and putting solar panels on the land creating a toxic landscape literally and visibly. Save Old Malton Countryside.” - Kevin Gray

“Get the Yorkshire rose flag the right way up.” - David Mooney

“Why cricket is so important.” - Paul Turner