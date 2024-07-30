Every year a town or city hosts the civic event for Yorkshire Day and this year it will return to York - here is everything you need to know about the celebration.

Yorkshire Day is an annual event hosted to celebrate the region and various areas hold activities to honour its history.

At the main event there is usually a civic gathering of lord mayors, mayors and other civic heads from across the region organised by the Yorkshire Society.

The date resembles the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden and the wearing of roses in the headdress on that day.

Town Council raise the Yorkshire Flag. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

When is Yorkshire Day 2024?

The date is always the same every year on August 1.

However, the day differs each year, in 2024 the date falls on a Wednesday and the main celebrations will take place in the historic city of York.

The day was already celebrated by the Light Infantry, successors to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, as Minden Day, after the battle.

History of Yorkshire Day

On August 1 the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 was passed, during the British Empire in 1834 which William Wilberforce, a Yorkshire MP, had campaigned for which is another reason for the celebration.

