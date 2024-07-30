Yorkshire Day 2024: When is the annual celebration of the region and what is the history behind it? Everything you need to know about Yorkshire Day
Yorkshire Day is an annual event hosted to celebrate the region and various areas hold activities to honour its history.
At the main event there is usually a civic gathering of lord mayors, mayors and other civic heads from across the region organised by the Yorkshire Society.
The date resembles the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden and the wearing of roses in the headdress on that day.
When is Yorkshire Day 2024?
The date is always the same every year on August 1.
However, the day differs each year, in 2024 the date falls on a Wednesday and the main celebrations will take place in the historic city of York.
The day was already celebrated by the Light Infantry, successors to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, as Minden Day, after the battle.
History of Yorkshire Day
On August 1 the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 was passed, during the British Empire in 1834 which William Wilberforce, a Yorkshire MP, had campaigned for which is another reason for the celebration.
The event was first held officially in 1985, when council authorities agreed to host a joint civic celebration in York though Beverley initially hosted the event in 1975 as a protest movement against the local government reorganisation of 1974.
