There are many venues in Yorkshire that are hosting Yorkshire Day events this year - here is a list.

Yorkshire Day was first organised as the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden on August 1 and wearing the roses in the headdress.

The day was first established in 1975 and throughout the years it has been a date where people celebrate the culture, traditions and history of Yorkshire in the form of civic society events, Morris dancing and spoon races.

The first Yorkshire Day civic celebration took place in York in 1985 and since then the council and mayor of different towns and cities held events.

One of the Yorkshire Day events will be taking place at Skipton High Street. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Yorkshire Day 2024 events

Yorkshire Day Celebration

Date: August 1 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Skipton High Street

What’s on: The event is free and will host live music from the Flat Cap Band, the Great Yorkshire Morris will be dancing throughout the day and there will be lots of child-friendly activities including Yorkshire themed crafting, face painting, quizzes and rodeo sheep.

Yorkshire Day Celebration Luncheon

Date: August 1 from 12.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, Bishopthorpe Road, York, YO23 2GB.

What’s on: There will be a Yorkshire themed four-course luncheon with local wines and ales accompanied by a variety of music played on the piano.

EYTCC 14th Yorkshire Day Run

Date: August 1 from 5pm to 10pm

Location: Humber Bridge Car Park, Ferriby Road, Hessle, HU13 0JG.

What’s on: The mid-day road run will last around an hour and a half through the Yorkshire countryside before ending up at Drax social club, for a traditional Yorkshire roast meal with a vegetarian option.

Yorkshire Day

Date: August 1 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens, York, YO30 1DD.

What’s on: The stables shop will offer unique products inspired by National Trust venues as well as local, often small businesses. Many suppliers will showcase their skills, craftsmanship and will also offer samples.

Yorkshire Day Afternoon Tea

Date: August 1 from 2pm to 5pm

Location: The Leeds Library, 18 Commercial Street, Leeds, LS1 6AL.

What’s on: A traditional afternoon tea with celebratory drink options of tea, coffee, as well as a quiz and games with prizes.

Yorkshire Day Treasure Hunt

Date: August 1 from 6pm to 10pm

Location: Carpenter's Arms, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9NE.

What’s on: There will be a treasure hunt as well as a Yorkshire supper and a quiz.

Yorkshire Day Weekend

Date: From August 1 at 12pm to August 4 - finishes at 11pm

Location: Oakworth Social Club, Chapel Lane, Oakworth, Keighley, BD22 7HY.