There are many reasons why we should celebrate all that Yorkshire has to offer and its history - here are your top picks.

There are many ways to host Yorkshire Day and there are events that take place across the region including civic gatherings, Morris dancing and live music.

The date commemorates the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden and the wearing of the roses in the headdress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers why they believe that Yorkshire Day should be celebrated - here are your answers.

Yorkshire's Rose flag. (Pic credit: Allan McKenzie)

Why is Yorkshire Day important to celebrate?

“Because it’s Yorkshire Day. We are unique and I don’t know if any other county has a special day. Eeeee by gum.” - Linda Curran

“Because it's the day I got married 54 years this year.” - Rose Hutson

“I'm not from Yorkshire, but my ancestry goes back to Yorkshire. It is heaven on earth! What are some Yorkshire Day traditions?” - Julie Debo Gritt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because we are from Yorkshire and it is our day and we are proud to be Yorkshire folk.” - Wendy Elizabeth Walton

“Because it is called YORKSHIRE day and we are proud of YORKSHIRE.” - Keith Longley

“Yorkshire is the largest historic county in the UK and it's a chance to celebrate our wonderful county as well as to acknowledge the areas that were unfortunately broken away in the 1970s to other administrative areas.” - Stuart Saunders

“Because yorkshire is a wonderful place.” - Elizabeth Medley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why is it not, it's Yorkshire and that's good enough for me, Yorkshire born n bred and proud of it!” - Christine Arnold

“William Wilberforce's anti slavery bill passed on the 1st of August. Yorkshire folk can change the world. Proud to be Yorkshire.” - Sandra Sims

“Because it's my grandson's birthday.” - Judith Fisher

“Cos we're Yorkshire folk and proud of our county. No other reason needed cheers!!!” - Ann Rusby

“Nice of Tom Pidcock to win another gold medal, in the Olympics, for Yorkshire.” - Chris Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because I married a Yorkshireman (sadly now passed) and it’s the day to celebrate everything Yorkshire & it’s a good place to work, rest and play!” - Carole Nowell

“Because they have to keep telling themselves "arr graate 'tis".” - Philip Gregson

“Because it’s Yorkshire, the best place on god's earth.” - Bryan Littlewood

“Because we are proud of our heritage and history.” - Pauline Graham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why not, it’s the biggest county , we have everything we want eg, the moors, the coast and the dales so why not celebrate?” - Barbara Cattle

“Because there's nowt better.” - Darrell Close