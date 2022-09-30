There are many events taking place across the region for all, whether you enjoy good food, comedy and antique shows.

The Yorkshire Pudding Festival returns, where visitors will be required to eat as many Yorkshire puddings as they can in three minutes - the current record is 60 seconds.

There will also be a comedy show in Leeds, a roller disco in Scarborough and the Horsforth Dog Show popular with animal lovers and owners.

People eating Yorkshire puddings. (Pic credit: CitiPark)

Here are the Yorkshire events occurring on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.

Yorkshire Pudding Festival

The highly anticipated Yorkshire Pudding Festival will return to Leeds on October 1 and 2, 2022 with a new location on the rooftop at CitiPark Leeds Dock car park.

Attendees will be able to experience food stalls showcasing cuisines from around the world with one of the multiple bars managed by the Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery showcasing Yorkshire Pudding Beer, Yorkshire Pudding Whisky, Yorkshire Pudding and Strawberry Jam Vodka, Yorkshire Pudding and Strawberry Jam Gin and Yorkshire Pudding Pink Gin.

Family Roller Disco

The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 at Pindar Leisure Centre where you can hire skates and safety pads if required.

There will be two sessions, one from 12pm to 1.30pm and the other from 1.45pm to 3.15pm. Tickets cost £5 per skater which you can pay by cash or card at the door.

Leeds Comedy Cabaret

On Saturday, October 1, the variety stand-up show will feature three or more top UK comedians.

All tickets include 3am nightclub access after the show and the last entry for the show is at 7.30pm. The bar will be closed during the show and doors will open at 7pm.

The show will start at 8pm and will end at approximately 9.45pm.

Horsforth Dog Show and Family Fun Day

This dog event will begin at 11.45am and end at 4pm on Sunday, October 2 and will take place at the Horsforth Hall Park Cricket Club.

The Great Antiques and Vintage Fair

The fair will be set in Bramham Hall Exhibition Centre and Millennium Grandstand with numerous outside pitches.

The fair has easy access to the country’s major road networks and is located within a few hundred metres of the A1M, the North Road linking London and Edinburgh. York, Leeds and Harrogate are less than 15 miles away.

Opening times and admission:

Saturday, October 1

8am to 9am - £6

9am to 5pm - £5

Sunday, October 2

9am to 4pm - £5