Wensleydale Railway will be serving up fish and chips trains for passengers to enjoy the traditional meal while travelling through the Yorkshire Dales.

Wensleydale Railway’s popular fish and chips trains, known as the ‘Wensleydale Fryer’, will be returning this year with new dates.

Passengers will experience a scenic journey through the Yorkshire Dales whilst enjoying locally sourced fish and chips, mushy peas, bread and butter and unlimited tea or coffee served at your table.

The Saturday lunchtime service starts on Saturday, April 12, 2025, with further trains running every month from May to October.

The heritage diesel-hauled train will travel from Leeming Bar to Leyburn and passengers will be seated in an open coach at their own table, set for one to four people.

If the group is larger, two tables will be provided each side of the centre aisle and the railway’s volunteer staff will serve passengers food and drink as they sit back, relax and enjoy the scenic views.

A bar service will also be available and on arrival at Leyburn, visitors will have time for a short comfort break and to stretch their legs before boarding the train for the return journey to Leeming Bar.

Visitors will also get time for a free guided tour of Leeming Bar’s restored 1920s station building which offers a fascinating insight into the railway’s history and what life was like in the early 1900s.

The train will leave Leeming Bar at 1.30pm and the journey will last around two hours. In addition to fish and chips (cod), there will also be the option of sausage and chips and gluten free fish and chips.

Unfortunately, the railway’s vintage coaches do not currently have access for wheelchair users, so if you have mobility constraints let staff know at the time of booking and they will do their best to allocate a table close to the access door.