The Leyburn to Redmire line at Wensleydale Railway where the ITV series Vera was filmed is set to reopen to the public next year for the first time in four years after popular demand.

This year, the volunteer-led heritage railway was listed as one of Tripadvisor’s top attractions in the UK.

A lot of work is being done to maintain its popularity with customers including a big project to reopen the line between Leyburn and Redmire next year.

The track, which was used to film an episode of ITV series Vera last year, is in need of extensive repair and maintenance and has been closed to the public since July 2020.

Redmire Station. (Pic credit: Wensleydale Railway)

Following various appeals and popular demand by customers, there are people working to restore and reopen the Yorkshire Dales railway line for the public to enjoy.

“Leyburn is the western station that we run at the moment and the track continues west but it’s not currently open to the passengers because we’ve got issues with the track,” marketing and fundraising manager, Nick Keegan told The Yorkshire Post.

“We’ve had a previous fundraising appeal and we’ve got one underway at the moment which is helping us to raise funds to tackle the specific track problems that we are going to be addressing very shortly.

“Once we get the railway reopened between Leyburn and Redmire, I think that in itself will further enhance the visitor experience.

The steam locomotive pulls carriages on the Wensleydale Railway near Leyburn. (John Giles / PA Wire)

The new project should help improve visitor experience.

“We get loads of feedback from our membership, people who have been with us for a long time and customers about how that west section of the line is probably the most beautiful in terms of the scenery,” Mr Keegan said.

“Redmire borders the Yorkshire Dales National Park, so you’re getting out in that area which is just beautiful.

“Our goal is to get that section reopened by next year. We closed that section around 2020 around Covid time.

“The track is still there so we still have to run army trains and vehicles but because it’s really old in places and needs repaired, we deemed it not safe to run public services.

“As and when we get that section of the line open and the goal is for next year, then that would be that extra five miles and beautiful scenery.

“We do describe ourselves as a community rail because it is right through the heart of the Dales and I think it’s really important to keep that connection.

“There’s a sense of optimism and positive focus. We just want to move forwards, so watch this space.”

Mr Keegan is hoping that the area will attract more producers to film other TV shows or films there.

“[Part of the ] ITV crime series Vera was filmed at Redmire last year and the episode aired this year, the section of the track was closed,” he said.

“They filmed an opening sequence to one of the Vera episodes where there was a crime scene.

“It’s one of those areas I’d like to look at in terms of offering the business as a location for other filming. It puts a spotlight on North Yorkshire. It can’t be anything but positive. We’ve had other enquiries too.

“The railway and the staff that we have would be very flexible and supportive towards any film businesses that were looking to do filming in the area.”

Mr Keegan shared his thoughts on being recognised by Tripadvisor reviewers.

“It’s really nice, particularly for the volunteers but also the staff, just to get the recognition and positive feedback from a respected travel body.