The Yorkshire Dales attraction Wensleydale Railway has won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award this year.

Tripadvisor grants a Travellers’ Choice award to accommodations, visitor attractions and restaurants that consistently achieve positive reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10 per cent of attractions listed on the website.

The heritage railway will operate five days of trains a week during August and four days a week in September.

Leeming Bar with the new platform surface, lights and renovated station building. (Pic credit: Nick Keegan / Wensleydale Railway)

It has a variety of entertaining, heritage-oriented children’s activities available during the school holidays and will hold its very first Industrial Diesel Weekend event from August 24 to 26, 2024.

It started off as a line between Northallerton and Bedale and originally opened in March 1848, then the section between Leeming Bar and Bedale that was authorised was not built, due to the collapse of George Hudson’s railway interests.

The York, Newcastle and Berwick had become a founding member of the North Eastern Railway in July 1854, and the Bedale and Leyburn was absorbed into a larger company in 1859.

Marketing and fundraising manager at Wensleydale Railway, Nick Keegan, said: “As a volunteer-led, local community railway, we work extremely hard to ensure that our visitors have an enjoyable and great value day out with us.

“Our volunteers and staff regularly receive positive feedback from customers and it's fantastic to have their dedication recognised by this award.

“We are very proud of our team and thank our wonderful customers for choosing our railway and rating us as a top visitor attraction!”