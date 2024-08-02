This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire amusement park The Web Adventure Park has been named among the best in Europe in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Every year, Tripadvisor awards various establishments including destinations, hotels, restaurants and attractions based on reviews and ratings collated over a period of 12 months.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by the public who share opinions and stories based on personal experiences.

The 2024 winners are a celebration of the hospitality and tourism sectors - all of the places visited and all the enriching experiences.

Outside of The Web Adventure Park in York. (Pic credit: Google)

From popular attractions to dreamy destinations, there are many categories split off into geographical subsections such as world, United Kingdom and Europe.

York-based waterpark The Web Adventure has been named among the best amusement and water parks in Europe - placed at number 11.

The Tripadvisor description for the attraction reads: “The Web Adventure Park provides a delightful day out with a mix of indoor and outdoor fun.

“Explore fairground-style rides, animal encounters, and vast open grassy spaces for picnics. The park is stroller-friendly, has free Wi-Fi, and a coffee shop for a quick caffeine fix.

“With an excellent selection of activities, friendly staff, and well-maintained facilities, it's a memorable spot for all ages.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 1,007 reviews.

It is a family-friendly amusement park with a huge indoor play area and cafe, areas for babies with their own sensory section and a new Ninja course for older children.