The stunning Yorkshire landmark York Minster named among best attractions in the UK in Tripadvisor awards
There are many stunning attractions in the UK that have been singled out in this year’s Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, from natural wonders to artificial structures.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in the travel and tourism industry.
It is awarded to those who receive a high volume of overwhelmingly positive reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.
York Minster came in 10th place for ‘best attractions in the UK’ with iconic landmarks such as the Tower of London, Royal Baths, Tower Bridge and the British Museum.
A recent survey undertaken by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions showed that the cathedral had attracted 620,591 visitors for worship and tourism in 2022. That was an increase of 133 per cent compared to the year before and not far from the cathedral’s record visitor number of 706,484 in 2019.
York Minster has a rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 16,893 reviews and the description on the website reads: “Take a guided tour around the magnificent York Minster and admire its Gothic architecture, stained glass windows, and intricate carvings.
“Don't miss climbing the tower for the best views, and check the activity calendar to see if there's an upcoming organ concert or other fun events.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.